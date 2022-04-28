Petrobras (PETR3 PETR4) has a 1.1% increase in production in the 1st quarter

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) recorded an average total production of oil, LNG and natural gas in 1Q22 of 2,796 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), an increase of 1.1% over the same period of 2021 and an increase of 3.4% over the 4th quarter of last year.

In relation to the last quarter of last year, the increase was due to the continuity of ramp-ups the FPSOs Carioca (Sépia field) and P-68 (Berbigão and Sururu fields), located in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin; in addition to new post-salt producing wells in the Campos Basin; and recovery of production after the maintenance stoppages that took place in 4Q21.

Production in the pre-salt fields reached 1,682 thousand bpd in 1Q22, a volume 5.1% higher than in 4Q21, due to the ramp-ups of the units highlighted above. Total pre-salt production was 2.03 MMboed in the quarter, representing 72% of Petrobras’ total production.

Post-salt production in 1Q22 was 467 thousand bpd, 2.0% higher than in 4Q21, mainly due to the entry of new producing wells in the Campos Basin and the lower volume of production losses resulting from maintenance stoppages.

Petroleum derivatives from Petrobras

In the first quarter, sales of oil products were 8% lower than in 4Q21, mainly due to seasonal factors and the divestment of RLAM, impacting sales of diesel, gasoline and LPG. The drop in fuel oil sales in the domestic market was due to lower demand for thermoelectric generation.

According to the company, production of derivatives decreased by 9.6% in 1Q22 compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the sale of RLAM. On the other hand, the total utilization factor of the refining park (FUT) in 1Q22 was 87%, remaining at the high level observed in 4Q21 and 5 pp higher than in 1Q21, when there were scheduled stoppages of relevant units.

diesel and gasoline

According to the report, diesel sales were 716 Mbpd in 1Q22, a decrease of 9.3% compared to 4Q21 mainly due to the seasonal reduction in consumption, typically lower in the first quarter of the year.

Diesel production was 684 Mbpd in the first three months of 2022, a decrease of 6.6% compared to 4Q21, mainly due to lower demand from the domestic market and the impact of the sale of RLAM, partially offset by the increase in production at other refineries.

Gasoline sales were 374 Mbpd in 1Q22, an increase of 13.3% compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the typical seasonality with peak consumption in the last quarter of each year.

Gasoline production decreased by 13.0% compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the seasonal reduction in demand and the divestment of RLAM.

Petrobras exports and imports

Finally, Petrobras reported that net exports in 1Q22 grew 9.9% compared to 4Q21. This was due to the increase in oil exports as a result of the growth in oil production and the realization of around 4 million more barrels of exports in progress in 1Q22 compared to 4Q21.

The reduction in imports of derivatives, mainly diesel and gasoline, in 1Q22 was due to lower market demand.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related