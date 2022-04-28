Petrobras production (PETR4) reinforces projections of good results in the 1st quarter and billionaire dividend announcement

Petrobras production (PETR3;PETR4), disclosed the night before, did not bring much news to the market. The state-owned company recorded total production, on average, of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), of around 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), an increase of 1.1% compared to the same period in 2021 and an increase of 3.4% over the 4th quarter of last year.

In the production of oil and LNG, the pre-salt already represents 75% of production, while land and shallow waters have been losing ground, representing only 4%, due to the divestments made by the company and the natural decline of these fields.

Considering total production (including natural gas), pre-salt production was 2.03 million boed, representing 72% of the total. This number is expected to be close to 80% in 2026.

As pointed out by Levante Ideias de Investimentos, pre-salt oil is of higher quality and has a lower sulfur content, being less polluting. The state-owned company’s extraction cost is also very low in the pre-salt layer, making it a unique asset in the world. “Therefore, we see this strategy as the right one”, he evaluates.

Levante and other analysis houses point out that the production numbers project a result for the first quarter, to be released on the 5th of May, quite positive.

dividends

After the release of production data, Credit Suisse released a preview of results for the state oil company, noting that the company is expected to announce US$ 6 billion in dividends in relation to the results of the first quarter of 2021 (or a dividend yield, the relationship between the dividend on the share price of 7%).

The bank’s estimate is based on the company’s organic cash flow. However, Credit notes that the company recorded an inflow of US$ 4 billion of inorganic flow, referring to divestments and compensations on the transfer of rights of Atapu and Sepia. “In addition, the company may receive another US$ 2.1 billion from a 5% divestment in Búzios”, note the analysts.

For Credit, there is still room for dividend distributions greater than that indicated by the company’s dividend policy.

For the bank, the main positive highlight of the preview was the reduction in imports of liquid natural gas, which had had a negative impact on the previous results, for the fourth quarter of 2021. of the first quarter of 2022, which will be released on May 5th”, says the bank’s analysis.

For the first three months of the year, the bank forecasts earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of US$ 15 billion, an increase of 69% in the annual comparison and of 35% in relation to the immediately preceding quarter, as the company was able to charge higher prices, obtaining better production margins and reducing costs with imports of liquefied natural gas.

Credit Suisse maintains recommendation outperform (performance above the market average) for Petrobras PBR ADRs (company stock receipts traded abroad) (equivalent to common shares) and a target price of US$ 17, with an upside potential of 27.7% compared to the closing of the asset yesterday (27).

In the same vein, UBS BB also expects an announcement of a dividend yield of around 7% following the results of the first quarter.

Analysts see the risk as heavily skewed to the upside, with quarterly dividend yields expected to range from 5% to 8%. The bank’s vision is based on the continued independence of the company in pricing strategy and policy, in addition to the greater efficiency that Petrobras has achieved in recent years.

For the bank, operating results support strong earnings forecasts, boosting a 30% dividend yield for 2022, which could be above 40%, including divestments and other cash receivables.

UBS BB maintains a buy recommendation for Petrobras’ PN share, with a target price of R$ 44, an upside potential of 46%.

Morgan Stanley highlights that Petrobras started the year well, with solid production, albeit expected, in the quarter, supported by a strong exploration and production segment with less downtime for maintenance and increase in new platforms, as well as a high rate of refining use.

However, he assesses, with the proximity of the electoral cycle in Brazil, the macro sentiment and expectations for the next government’s energy policy will matter more for the performance of stocks than the current fundamentals. In this way, Morgan Stanley remains on the sidelines of Petrobras, with an equalweight valuation (exposure in line with the market average) and a target price of US$ 14 for the state-owned PBR ADR (equivalent to the common ones), an upside potential of 5.2% compared to the previous day’s closing.

Levante also emphasizes that it continues with the strategy of exposure to the sector through other companies that are not at the center of attention in political disputes, which are difficult to quantify within company valuation models.

However, it also reinforces the conviction that the result that will be released next week should present positive numbers, with investors focusing their attention on cash generation and the possibility of distributing complementary dividends.

