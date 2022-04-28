PetroRio (PRIO3) makes “transformational purchase”, but stock has volatile session, while analysts wait for next acquisition

The long-awaited announcement of the acquisition of Albacora Leste by PetroRio (PRIO3), with the sale of 90% of the field by Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), took place last Wednesday (27).

The news came to cheer the market, although it was already expected by investors since the companies had been in negotiations since November on the subject. However, the paper turned to fall, also following the decrease in market sentiment. If at 11:11 am (Brasília time), PRIO3 assets rose 2.03%, to R$ 26.11, at 11:52 am the assets were down 1.06%, to R$ 25.32.

As Credit Suisse highlights in an analysis, the acquisition of Albacora Leste is a transformative deal for the company and a positive catalyst, being a very substantial addition to PetroRio’s portfolio. In 1Q22, the field produced an average of around 25.5 thousand barrels per day (kbpd) of oil. This represents more than three quarters of PetroRio’s current production of 33 kbpd.

The bank maintains an outperform rating (performance above the market average) for the paper, and a target price of BRL 30, or a potential appreciation of 17% in relation to the previous day’s closing.

However, some issues were highlighted and that should still move the market in relation to the operations to be carried out by the company.

First, there is the purchase price. PetroRio will pay US$ 2.2 billion to the state-owned company, of which US$ 293 million will be at the signing of the deal; (2) US$1.66 billion at closing and (3) up to US$250 million related to earn-out (additional earnings conditioned to Brent prices). The closing of the deal is still conditioned to the non-exercise of the preemptive right of the current partner in the field, Repsol Sinopec Brasil and approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The announced price was 10% above BBI’s estimate of US$ 2 billion, as the US$ 300 million earn-out was not incorporated.

Thus, the increase in the estimated value of Albacora Leste would decrease from R$5 per share to R$4.20 per share for Bradesco BBI. The bank’s analysts’ current target price for the stock, of BRL 45 (or upside potential of 76% compared to the previous day’s closing), would fall slightly, to BRL 44, still an upside of 72%.

But BBI’s base case also includes the acquisition of Albacora Oeste, which is still being negotiated by PetroRio.

and Petrobras. “We believe it should be fair to assume a similar adjustment to our acquisition price assumptions for this, which would lower our estimate of value creation from R$10 per share to R$9 per share and further lower the target price for R$ 43 per share (upside of 68%)”, they highlight.

For the bank’s analysts, the key question is whether the acquisition price of Albacora will increase more sharply (versus initial expectations of US$ 2 billion) due to the pre-salt potential held by this field. The gains related to the pre-salt “forno” reservoir may be proportionately more relevant than the US$ 300 million for Albacora Leste.

As for Albacora, negotiations related to Albacora may extend for a few more months, in the analysts’ view.

For BBI, the market can, in a way, incorporate that the chances of PRIO signing Albacora have also increased. “Although the valuation was slightly above our initial estimate, the figures were largely in line with what we expected after our discussions with the company’s management during the forum”, they assess.

UBS BB emphasizes that PetroRio’s growth depends on acquisitions, and the Albacora Leste transaction is a relevant performance catalyst for the investment thesis, with the other important catalyst being precisely Albacora Oeste (or Albacora), also reiterating the discussions more challenging.

“At the moment, we have no visibility on the negotiation. We emphasize that an alternative, probably under discussion, is also to link some portion to certain production levels or future Brent prices”, assess the bank’s analysts.

The bank’s current target price for the PRIO3 share, of BRL 40 (upside of 56%) also considers BRL 7 in value from a successful Albacora Oeste transaction.

Itaú BBA sees value creation of R$ 8.50 per share for PetroRio with the acquisition of the previous day and is also awaiting news in the Albacora field.

The bank also cites a Reuters report talking about the challenges with the other potential acquisition. Among the solutions proposed for Albacora were “earnouts” as well as a limited increase in value, the sources told the publication. One of the sources said the two parties discussed an increase in value in the range of 10% to 15%.

“While we believe that the market may react negatively if PetroRio does not acquire the Albacora field, we point out that the acquisition of Albacora Leste in itself is positive for PetroRio – and would not necessarily require additional capital”, evaluates the BBA. Along the same lines, Credit Suisse assesses that, in the case of a business also involving Albacora, the company should need to raise additional capital of less than US$ 1.6 billion.

Together, Albacora and Albacora Leste have a total area of ​​approximately 960 square kilometers (km²), located approximately 120 km from the coast with water depths ranging from 100 meters to 2150 meters in their wells.

