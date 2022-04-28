Piped gas or cylinder? See which price is cheaper

Having a gas cylinder, depending on the family’s monthly income, became a big headache. The latest survey released by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) showed that the average price of the 13-kilogram unit, the most used in Brazilian homes, was R$116.5 in the first half of April.

The price of the product is one of the highest in Brazil, with an increase of 29.56% in the last 12 months. In March, the average value was R$94.2.

Many families look for alternative ways to reduce this expense, but installing piped gas can be even more expensive.

Gas price has scared Brazilians Image: Getty Images

compare

According to Copagaz, which distributes LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in São Paulo, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, a 13 kg bottle of gas lasts an average of 50 days for a family of four.

So, if we divide the average value of the unit (R$ 116.5) by the days of duration, the daily expense is R$ 2.33.

That same family of four would spend 16 m³ of piped gas per month, says Gasmig (Companhia de Gás de Minas Gerais). That is, 26.6 m³ in 50 days.

In each state, the value of piped gas is different (compare the values ​​here). But in São Paulo, for example, the price is R$9.73 per m³ consumed plus a monthly fixed price of R$15.88.

This amounts to almost R$275 per family, more than double the value of a gas cylinder.

In Minas Gerais, that same family would spend R$ 230.54.

The bill is more expensive when we consider the cost of installing piped gas.

First, it is necessary for a specialist to analyze the property to see if it is suitable for piped gas. Then you have to hire the service.

The amount can vary between BRL 1,000 and BRL 2,800.

Collective piped gas

One solution to reduce the cost of piped gas is to install a collective network throughout the building. Each apartment would have a clock (similar to the one that measures electricity and water) to control consumption individually and pay personalized rates.

In a building with 10 apartments in São Paulo, where the average consumption of each family is 26.6 m³ in 50 days, the expense would be R$ 2,176.38 per month with piped gas. Or R$ 217.63 for each apartment.

It is R$57.70 cheaper than the amount paid for an individual residence with the same consumption.

Even so, the value will be greater than that of a gas cylinder.

And even though the price of cylinders does not stop increasing, the price of piped gas also tends to get worse. Experts consulted by UOL predict a 60% increase in the value of LPG by August because of the war in Ukraine.

If the conflict persists until then and this leads to an increase in the price of a barrel of oil, this rise in the price of piped gas should be greater, with another adjustment in November 2022.