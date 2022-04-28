PIS/Pasep 2022: did you not withdraw the salary bonus? See how to do | Economy

Although the payment of the 2020 base year salary allowance had a higher percentage of benefit payment, 478,724 workers have not yet withdrawn, of which 125,624 are from PIS and 353,100 are from Pasep. Payments started on February 8, and beneficiaries have until December 29 to withdraw funds.

According to the government, 98% of workers have already withdrawn the benefit. Until April 18, 23,859,895 of benefits had been paid, out of a total of 24,338,619.

The PIS, paid by Caixa Econômica Federal, had a total of 21,509,066 benefits paid – coverage rate of 99.4%. In the case of Pasep, paid by Banco do Brasil, 2,350,829 were paid, a coverage rate of 86.9%.

The total paid in the case of PIS is R$19.5 billion, and that of Pasep, R$2.6 billion, totaling R$22.1 billion in resources, out of the total of R$22.54 billion to be paid in base year 2020.

Whoever received, on average, up to two minimum wages monthly with a formal contract and performed remunerated activity for at least 30 days, in the base year of payment, is entitled to the salary bonus.

It is also necessary to be enrolled in PIS-Pasep for at least five years and to have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

The receipt calendar takes into account the month of birth, for workers in the private sector, and the final registration number, for public servants.

PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

domestic servant;

rural workers employed by individuals;

urban workers employed by individuals;

workers employed by a natural person equivalent to a legal entity.

The value of the salary allowance can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.

With the increase in the minimum wage since January 1, the value of the salary bonus will vary from R$101 to R$1,212, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of 2020 will receive the maximum amount. See below:

How to consult the benefit

To find out if you are entitled and when and how much you will receive from the salary bonus, the worker can call 158 or consult the digital work card. See how to get a work permit

To download the Digital Work Card application on your cell phone, click on the links below:

Access to the system must be done with the gov.br CPF and password. In case of first access, a registration must be made. See how to open a gov.br account

Then you need to click on “Benefits” and then on “Abono Salarial”. In this field, the worker will know whether or not he is qualified for the benefit.

Private sector workers can also consult the benefit status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps.

Workers linked to Pasep can also consult the Banco do Brasil link. There is also the option of calling the BB Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

Workers in the private sector with a checking or savings account at Caixa Econômica Federal will automatically receive the PIS credit at the bank, according to the month of their birth.

The other beneficiaries will receive the amounts through digital social savings, which can be moved through the Caixa Tem app.

If it is not possible to open the digital account, the withdrawal can be made with the Citizen Card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui or branches.

The payment of the Pasep allowance occurs via credit in an account for those who are account holders or have savings at Banco do Brasil.