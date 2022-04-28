Pochettino says he will continue at PSG with Mbappé and recognizes Neymar’s irregular season | french football
Already French champions, PSG enters the field this Friday to meet the table against Strasbourg. And on the eve of the match, which will be monitored in real time by the ge from 16:00 (Brasília time), the coach Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the press and was short and rude when answering about his stay at the club, as well as that of the star Kylian Mbappe.
– Today, both he (Mbappé) and I have a 100% chance of staying – replied the coach, who still has one more year on his contract, unlike the striker whose commitment ends in June.
Mbappe and Neymar – Photo: Reuters
Pochettino also acknowledged that Neymar had an irregular season, but praising the striker and pointing out that if the team had not been eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League, everything would have been different.
– Neymar’s talent is indisputable. He is a player who has signed for several years and is one of the best in the world. It is true that he has had ups and downs this season. But there is the circumstance that he arrived after the Copa America. Players of his caliber need to play to be at their best. Often the margin between success and failure is narrow. I was talking this morning with Messi and we were discussing the season. It could have been different if we had beaten Real Madrid,” he said.
Pochettino also denied any unease with Brazilian Leonardo, PSG’s director of football.
– There were no unusual arguments. We have good communication, we talk about the present and responsibly about the future – she stressed.