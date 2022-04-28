Police allege security risk and prohibit the use of battery-operated radios in Pernambuco stadiums | football

We inform you that the entry of battery-operated radios, batteries, musical instruments, whistles and flag bearers, as well as other objects that pose a risk to safety, is prohibited. The restriction meets the security protocols implemented since the Confederations Cup and the World Cup in Brazil. Any object that represents a threat to the integrity of fans may be seized. The restriction is for reasons of safety and violence prevention, due to the risk of these objects being thrown or used in possible fan fights.