Police allege security risk and prohibit the use of battery-operated radios in Pernambuco stadiums | football
The use of radio, an instrument widely used by fans in the state, pulls an extensive list of recent bans adopted by the Department of Social Defense that aim to resolve possible cases of violence in and around sports squares.
One of them was the determination, even at the beginning of the year, of a single crowd in games with rival teams. It was like this in the classic between Sport and Santa Cruz, on Ilha do Retiro, for the Pernambuco, Sport and Náutico Championship, for the Northeast and State Cup, and Náutico and Santa Cruz, in a knockout also for the local competition.
The decision on battery-powered radios became a topic on social media. Most fans disapproved of the measure:
We inform you that the entry of battery-operated radios, batteries, musical instruments, whistles and flag bearers, as well as other objects that pose a risk to safety, is prohibited. The restriction meets the security protocols implemented since the Confederations Cup and the World Cup in Brazil. Any object that represents a threat to the integrity of fans may be seized. The restriction is for reasons of safety and violence prevention, due to the risk of these objects being thrown or used in possible fan fights.