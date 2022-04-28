Police say they have recovered 1,150 bodies in Kiev region since war began | World

1 of 2 In the photo, Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, is seen sitting next to a black plastic bag with the body of her son, Vadym Trubchaninov, 48, killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha on March 30. — Photo: Rodrigo Abd/AP

