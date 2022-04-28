Business

Por que boom de seguidores de Bolsonaro após anúncio de compra do Twitter intriga especialistas

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius
Keyboard tweet button illustration

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

According to Christopher Bouzy, CEO of BotSentinel, a non-partisan platform designed to classify and track bots and trolls, accounts are not ‘organic’

Um movimento atípico no Twitter chamou a atenção de especialistas em tecnologia nos últimos dias: desde que a rede social anunciou sua compra pelo bilionário Elon Musk – autodeclarado “absolutista da liberdade de expressão” – perfis bolsonaristas, incluindo o do próprio presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL ), have been gaining thousands of new followers.

In the case of Jair Bolsonaro, this number has surpassed 100,000 since Tuesday (26/4) and continues to grow. That day, there were 65,268 new followers. And until 9 am this Wednesday (27/4), more than 36 thousand, according to Christopher Bouzy, CEO of BotSentinel, a platform developed to classify and track bots and trolls.

Both numbers are much higher than the daily average of new followers of the president on Twitter, which is around 6,000.

To give you an idea, in the last 30 days, Bolsonaro gained 189,800 followers, more than half of them (53.4%) since Tuesday.

Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

