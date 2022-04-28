Por que boom de seguidores de Bolsonaro após anúncio de compra do Twitter intriga especialistas

27 April 2022 Updated 6 hours ago

Um movimento atípico no Twitter chamou a atenção de especialistas em tecnologia nos últimos dias: desde que a rede social anunciou sua compra pelo bilionário Elon Musk – autodeclarado “absolutista da liberdade de expressão” – perfis bolsonaristas, incluindo o do próprio presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL ), have been gaining thousands of new followers.

In the case of Jair Bolsonaro, this number has surpassed 100,000 since Tuesday (26/4) and continues to grow. That day, there were 65,268 new followers. And until 9 am this Wednesday (27/4), more than 36 thousand, according to Christopher Bouzy, CEO of BotSentinel, a platform developed to classify and track bots and trolls.

Both numbers are much higher than the daily average of new followers of the president on Twitter, which is around 6,000.

To give you an idea, in the last 30 days, Bolsonaro gained 189,800 followers, more than half of them (53.4%) since Tuesday.

Coincidence? That’s not what Bouzy thinks. “Estou sendo questionado por DM (Direct Message, ou mensagem privada no Twitter) se acredito que as novas contas que seguem Jair Bolsonaro são orgânicas, e a resposta curta é não. Não acho que dezenas de milhares de brasileiros decidiram criar novas contas ao mesmo tempo e seguir Bolsonaro porque Elon Musk está comprando o Twitter.”

Questionado pela BBC News Brasil, Bouzy diz: “Por que milhares de pessoas de repente criariam novas contas no Twitter para seguir Bolsonaro por causa das notícias de Elon Musk?”

He adds: “Some of the accounts have acquired a significant number of followers in a short period of time.”

Bouzy refers to profiles that, created in the last two days, have already accumulated more than a thousand followers, a disproportionate number of posts – in some cases, less than five posts were written by them.

And, if the number of followers increased exponentially, the same cannot be said of the interactions, which dropped sharply.

Perfis como os dos filhos do presidente, Carlos e Flávio Bolsonaro, também registraram um aumento substancial no número de seguidores no Twitter. Other Bolsonarist parliamentarians, such as deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), also had an increase.

But as more people followed them, interactions plummeted.

“Movimentação estranha no Twitter: se analisarmos os dias 24 e 25/04, Jair Bolsonaro ganhou 31 mil seguidores, 155% a mais do que ganhou nos dois dias anteriores, por exemplo. E tem mais”, escreveu Pedro Barciela, analista de redes online social media with a focus on politics.

“Zambelli gained 23 thousand in the same period, 307% more than in the previous period. (…) Carlos Bolsonaro, 19 thousand and 358% more than in the previous period. Flávio Bolsonaro gained 17 thousand followers, 300% more than in the previous period.”

“It’s strange because the volume of interactions by Zambelli dropped 10%, Carlos 60% and Flávio 55% in the same period. Opposition actors, like Lula, lost 11,000 followers. Haddad, 1,300 and Gleisi Hoffmann 940.”

“Reflections of the acquisition of Twitter? I very much doubt it. But something moved and it was definitely not organic,” he concluded in a series of tweets on the subject,” says Barciela.

Contacted by BBC News Brasil, Twitter said through its press office that “we have been analyzing the recent variations in the count of followers of profiles on Twitter globally. creating new accounts and deactivating others organically. We will continue to review these changes and, as part of our ongoing efforts, take action against accounts that violate our spam policy. “

The report also sought the Planalto Palace and the aforementioned parliamentarians, but received no response.

‘Freedom of expression’

It was not just in Brazil that profiles aligned to the right gained new followers in large volumes and suddenly. In the United States, this also happened.

According to Bouzy, “In the last 24 hours, Democrats have seen a significant decrease in followers, while Republicans (far right) have had a significant increase in followers.”

Musk has described himself as a “free speech absolutist”. However, his stance leaves critics fearful that Twitter will end up becoming a forum for hate speech and disinformation.

A day after the announcement of the purchase of the social network for US$ 44 billion, the billionaire explained his thoughts on the matter on Twitter itself.

“By ‘freedom of speech,’ I simply mean what is in accordance with the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law,” he wrote.

According to Musk, “if people want less freedom of speech, ask the government to pass laws to that effect,” added Musk, noting that “going beyond the law is against the will of the people.”