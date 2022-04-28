Positive results in Covid-19 tests rise again in the state of SP in April | Sao Paulo

The rate of positive results in Covid-19 tests carried out by pharmacies rose again in April in the state of São Paulo.

According to data from the Associação Brasileira Redes Farmácias Drogaria (Abrafarma), in the last week of March, 5% of the rapid tests carried out in pharmacies were positive. In the first week of April, the value rose to 7%. In the second week of April, the rate jumped to 8%.

In tests carried out in laboratories, the index also rose. It went from 9% between the 17th and 23rd of April, to 13% this week.

2 of 2 Increase in the positivity rate in Covid-19 tests at pharmacies in SP. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Increase in the positivity rate in Covid-19 tests at pharmacies in SP. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

For the infectious disease specialist at Hospital Sírio Libanês Mirian Dal Ben, this increase was already expected.

“We did a series of relaxation measures. We stopped using masks, we come from two long holidays in which people walked more, met more. We know that the disease will be circulating in an endemic way. , then there will be Covid circulating among us”, says the specialist.

Despite the increase in the positivity of the tests, other indicators of the disease continue to fall in the state. At the beginning of the month, the moving average of cases was above 6,600 per day. Already on Wednesday, the moving average of cases was 2,900 per day in the state.

In the same period, the moving average of deaths fell from 55 per day for 20 per day.

According to Mirian Dal Ben, the trend is that deaths from the disease continue to fall – which was only possible thanks to vaccination.

“We expect people to have a good adherence to this booster dose, which is necessary, and in this way this increase in cases of positivity, which is expected because of the relaxation measures, will not have a very large impact on the death rate. . Or have no impact at all, because the population is protected against severe forms of the disease”, says the infectious disease specialist.

In the capital of São Paulo, the fourth dose has already been applied to about 54% of people aged 60 years and over. In addition to the elderly, the fourth dose is also available for those who have a problem with the body’s defense system — the so-called immunosuppressed.