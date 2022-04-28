Sports

Premier League club prepares move to remove Neymar from PSG

transfers

Brazilian would be on the list of departures from the Parisian team

French Ligue 1 Uber Eats"Paris Saint-Germain v Olympique Marseille"
Neymar’s stint at PSG could end this season. In recent days, there has been a lot of news that the Parisian team would have already put it on the market, asking for a value of 90 million euros from those interested.

Neymar has been one of the most demanded players by the crowd this season. The player has 11 goals and 7 assists in the 25 games he has been on the field, a performance far below expectations. In addition, the elimination of PSG in the Champions League again weighed against the Brazilian.

The fans’ scolding over the episode is still so great that not even the Ligue 1 title was enough to satisfy them. Despite being national champions, the Parisian team was booed by the crowd in the middle of the Parc des Princes.

Thus, according to Sky Sports, the player can leave the club at the end of the current season, despite having shown his willingness to fulfill his contract, which runs until 2025.

Neymar could move to Newcastle

Also according to the same source, the destination could be Newcastle, the ‘new rich’ of European football. The English club had already probed the athlete’s situation a few months ago and, now, will finally be able to make a proposal, already knowing the conditions required by PSG to negotiate him.

