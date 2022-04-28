Business

Price, war and competition: subscribers cancel Netflix

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius
Netflix, a streaming service specializing in movies and series, released data that show worrying results from its platform: for the first time in ten years the company lost subscribers. The company justified that part of this has to do with the cancellation of the company’s operation in Russia.

The company also attributed the negative result to the price increase carried out in the United States and Canada, at the end of the pandemic and the sharing of passwords. But the scenario is a little more complex than it seems.

Netflix also suffers from a new and avid competition between them Disney+ and Paramount+ that have increasingly invested in new content. Another competitor in this segment, Amazon Prime Video, has been betting, for example, on football broadcasts with significant investments in this.

One company that is starting to stand out more and more in this race is Warner Bros, owner of HBO, which recently merged with Discovery to become Warner Bros. Discovery, a mega media conglomerate that brings together several entertainment and news brands under a single umbrella, which should give the HBO Max service a unique muscle.

Predicting that the fall of its users should continue in the coming months. Now, in addition to studying ways to block the sharing of passwords, Netflix is ​​studying a model in which users pay a lower monthly fee, but accept the display of advertising in the middle of the displayed content.

The company that has always been against the model, now believes that the user may want to have the power to choose between the plans available.

Offering this type of advertising is nothing new in this universe of streaming services, Pluto TV, from ViacomCBS, already offers totally free content on several thematic channels in this format.

