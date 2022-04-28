Prime Gaming reveals May 2022 drop and game list with Dead Space 2 and more

It may not seem like it, but the days are flying by and we are already approaching the end of April, which brings us closer and closer to the middle of 2022.

Fortunately, the start of a new month brings a host of news on subscription platforms like Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, and Prime Gaming.

Speaking of Amazon’s service, last month the platform has been giving away free games like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and many others, but this week, we discovered May’s list of benefits and it’s equally incredible, highlighting the critically acclaimed Dead Space 2.