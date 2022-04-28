Prime Gaming reveals May 2022 drop and game list with Dead Space 2 and more
It may not seem like it, but the days are flying by and we are already approaching the end of April, which brings us closer and closer to the middle of 2022.
Fortunately, the start of a new month brings a host of news on subscription platforms like Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, and Prime Gaming.
Speaking of Amazon’s service, last month the platform has been giving away free games like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and many others, but this week, we discovered May’s list of benefits and it’s equally incredible, highlighting the critically acclaimed Dead Space 2.
It is worth remembering that in addition to free games, subscribers will also be able to redeem in-game benefits for titles such as GTA Online, League of Legends, Red Dead Online, Valorant and others. In May, the platform will also start a Partnership with Niantic (developer of titles like Pokémon Go), which guarantees benefits within the company’s games.
To redeem the desired items, simply access the official Prime Gaming page link below, click on the chosen reward and follow the steps displayed on the screen:
Free Games With Prime
Starting May 1, players will be able to redeem the following titles:
free drops
Through the new partnership between Prime Gaming and Niantic, Pokémon Go players will be able to obtain several new in-game items, including Poké Balls and Max Revives. More information will be available soon.
Amazon is also offering multiple drops for games like Dead By Daylight, Red Dead Online, Destiny 2, Warframe, Grand Theft Auto Online, and Hearthstone.
So, did you like the news from Prime Gaming this month?