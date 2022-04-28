Procon-DF says that McPicanha does not have picanha and prohibits the sale of the sandwich in Brasília | Federal District

From this Thursday (28), the McDonald’s chain is prohibited from marketing the McPicanha hamburger in Brasilia. The decision of the Consumer Defense Institute (Procon-DF) prohibits the commercialization of the sandwich for “deceptive advertising” and was made after the complaint of a consumer, on April 18.

The chain of cafeterias will only be able to sell McPicanha, in Brasília, “after the total correction of the advertising, under penalty of application of sanctions, such as fines, seizure of products or interdiction of operation”, says the Procon-DF.

CONTROVERSY: launched as new McPicanha, McDonald’s sandwiches have only sauce with a natural flavor of picanha

Inspectors were in the stores of the cafeteria chain in the Federal District, during the afternoon, to notify about the decision. They also called for the removal of propaganda posters (see video above).

In a note, McDonald’s regretted that “the communication created about the new products may have generated doubts and we inform you that there will be new pieces highlighting the composition of the sandwiches more clearly” (see full note at the end of the report).

1 of 2 Procon-DF inspects McDonald’s in Brasília — Photo: Procon-DF/Disclosure Procon-DF inspects McDonald’s in Brasília — Photo: Procon-DF/Disclosure

The measure is precautionary, “because of the urgency of curbing the infraction and harmful practice to a collective of consumers”, says the Procon-DF.

consumer complaint

2 of 2 McDonald’s new McPicanha campaign — Photo: Disclosure/McDonald’s McDonald’s new McPicanha campaign — Photo: Disclosure/McDonald’s

The measure was taken after a complaint, made on the 18th, by a consumer in the Federal District. The person denounced that the sandwich would not have picanha in the composition, as advertised by the company that launched the new line of hamburgers on April 5.

After an inspection, this Thursday (28), the Procon-DF found the complaint. In the composition of the snack, the noble cut of the meat is not included, only a sauce with ‘natural flavor of picanha’.

“The way McDonald’s uses the name ‘picanha’ in its product and in the advertising campaign for the sandwich leads to the understanding of a product composed of the cut of picanha meat. This misleads the consumer and is characterized as deceptive advertising”, says the general director of Procon-DF Marcelo Nascimento.

What does the Consumer Protection Code say about misleading advertising.

Article 37. Any misleading or abusive advertising is prohibited.

§ 1. Any form of information or communication of an advertising nature, wholly or partially false, or, in any other way, even by omission, capable of misleading the consumer regarding the nature, characteristics, quality, quantity, properties , origin, price and any other data about products and services.

Controversy also in São Paulo

In São Paulo, the lack of picanha in snacks generated controversy this week, after the blog Coma com o Olhos published the information and threatened to file a complaint against possible misleading advertising in Conar (National Council for Advertising Self-Regulation) and in Procon in São Paulo. .

See the full note issued by the McDonalds

“The network clarifies that the recently launched platform called “Novos McPicanha” has that name precisely to provide a new experience to the consumer, by offering unprecedented sandwiches developed with a more accentuated barbecue flavor.

For this, the launches bring the novelty of the exclusive picanha-flavored sauce (with a natural flavor of picanha), a new presentation and a different hamburger in composition and size (100% beef, produced with a blend of selected cuts and in the largest size). currently offered by the network).

We regret that the communication created about the new products may have generated doubts and we inform you that there will be new pieces highlighting the composition of the sandwiches more clearly.”