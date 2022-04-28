Procon-SP notifies McDonald’s and asks for clarification on McPicanha; Conar opens process | Economy

The Procon-SP notified this Thursday (28) the McDonald’s network and asked for explanations about the new line of McPicanha sandwiches. Conar (National Council for Advertising Self-Regulation) also decided to investigate the McDonald’s advertising campaign.

On April 5, McDonald’s added a new line of burgers known as McPicanha to the menu. But, in the composition of the snack, the noble cut of the meat is not included, only a sauce with “natural flavor of picanha”.

1 of 1 McDonald’s new McPicanha campaign — Photo: Disclosure/McDonald’s McDonald’s new McPicanha campaign — Photo: Disclosure/McDonald’s

In the notification, Procon-SP asks the company to present the nutritional table of the sandwiches, with the composition of the ingredients – meat, sauces, additives, among others -, in addition to documents that “prove the quality tests carried out, demonstrating the handling process , packaging and time indicated for consumption.”

The agency still wants McDonald’s to show “the templates of the packaging used to pack the products in physical stores for immediate consumption and for delivery (delivery) and copy of advertising materials and media for the 2022 line.”

Clarifications must be provided by May 2.

McDonald’s has not yet commented on the Procon-SP notification. Earlier, it said it would adjust advertising so that the composition of the hamburger is specified.

“We regret that the communication created about the new products may have generated doubts and we inform you that there will be new pieces highlighting the composition of the sandwiches more clearly”, said the network.

Conar reported this Thursday that it opened a process on the 26th to verify the veracity of the advertising message, based on consumer complaints. The procedure aims to determine any violation of the Brazilian Advertising Self-Regulation Code.

McDonald’s admitted that the new snacks may not have picanha after the blog Coma com o Olhos published the information and said it could file a lawsuit against possible misleading advertising at Conar and Procon in São Paulo.

See the full statement issued by McDonald’s: