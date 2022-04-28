Producers considered firing Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman 2’ for lack of chemistry with Jason Momoa – Monet

+



Actress Amber Heard has been facing a tidal wave in recent years, starting with the separation and assault charges against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, to a legal battle in the US courts brought by him, charging her $ 50 million in damages. In the midst of all this, a web movement has already garnered more than 2 million signatures, on the website Change.Org, for her to be fired from ‘Aquaman 2’.

However, the desire of this crowd for her to be replaced in the role of Mera in the continuation of the adventures of the king of Atlantis could have happened for other reasons, more linked to the interests of the studio and producers. According to information from the website Puck, Heard was almost replaced in the sequel because of the lack of chemistry with Jason Momoa, who plays DC’s undersea superhero.

However, director James Wan, at least so far, has resisted pressure to fire her and hire, for example, Emilia Clarke, a personal friend of Momoa and with whom he starred in the series ‘Game of Thrones’.

In the same report released by the publication, there is also an impact assessment on her image due to the scandals and legal issues involving Depp. It would be expressed that Heard would not be able to negotiate a raise for the sequels, even with the box office success of the first film – the first feature, released in 2018, made more than 1.1 billion dollars worldwide. And that the actress’ career would be jeopardized, and the fact that she doesn’t get any major role outside of ‘Aquaman’ would be proof of that.

The personal and legal issues between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have dragged on since 2016, when she divorced the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star, as well as getting a temporary restraining order against him. The actress accused Depp of sexual and verbal assaults and abuse throughout their relationship, usually under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Depp has since lost a defamation case in the UK, prompting him to step down from the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise. The actor counterattacked with another defamation lawsuit, this time against his ex-wife.

