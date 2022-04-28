Psychologist put on trial by Johnny Depp says Amber Heard has personality disorders | Pop & Art

A psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s lawyers said on Tuesday that Amber Heard suffers from personality disorders, during the trial resulting from the defamation lawsuit filed by the actor against his ex-wife.

Shannon Curry, a clinical and forensic psychologist, said she personally analyzed Amber’s mental health for twelve hours over two days in December 2021. She estimated that the 36-year-old actress suffers from borderline personality disorder and disorder. histrionic.

Amber’s lawyers tried to discredit Shannon’s testimony during cross-examination, and pointed out that Depp’s lawyers had hired her to testify on her behalf.

According to the psychologist, some of the main features of borderline personality disorder include “a lot of internal anger and hostility”, a tendency to be “moralistic”, and “fluctuating moods”.

“They can react violently, physically,” added the professional. “Often, they will be abusive to their partners. It’s almost an act.”

Shannon Curry, who has experience with US war veterans, said that in her opinion, Amber did not suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of an alleged domestic assault.

Depp, 58, denied having physically assaulted Amber, and claimed that she was the one who was violent with him.

Also deposed today is Tara Roberts, who for the past 15 years has managed a private island in the Bahamas owned by Depp. The actor’s lawyers asked her to share the details of an argument the couple had on the island.

“Amber told him he was a failed actor,” Tara narrated. That “he would die an old man alone”.