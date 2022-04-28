PUBG Mobile has already banned over 8 million accounts in 2022; see reasons | Shoot games

Punishments were not limited to PUBG Mobile accounts only. About 72,000 devices and 53,000 ads with more than 99 million followers and views were also banned by Tencent. Additionally, advertisements for illegal programs on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube were also removed.

High ban numbers in PUBG Mobile are nothing new. After all, in 2021 alone, more than 59 million accounts were blocked, mainly due to the use of cheating. The wave of bans in the first quarter of 2022 was no different, with different types of illegal programs being detected again. See the table below for a list of the main reasons for bans:

The developer of Battle Royale has always sought to keep the game environment free from illegal programs for players. In addition to the Ban Pan Anti-Cheating System, PUBG Mobile also has the Competitive Ban System, which aims to make competitions fairer by even applying permanent bans to those who cheat in tournaments. It is important to remember that Battle Royale is available for free download for Android and iPhone (iOS) in the App Store and Google Play Store.

