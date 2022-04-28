Quina, contest 5,838: no bet hits the five tens and the prize accumulates in R$ 3 million | lotteries

No bet hit the five dozen of Quina’s 5,838 contest, which were drawn on Wednesday night (27), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. For the next draw, which will be held this Thursday (28), the prize for those who correctly match the five dozen is R$ 3 million.

See the dozens drawn: 09, 10, 23, 33, 47

95 bets hit four tens and will take BRL 3,742.41

6,849 bets had three hits and won BRL 49.43

150,202 bets hit two tens and receive R$ 2.25

1 of 1 Quina numbers drawn this Wednesday — Photo: Reproduction/Caixa Quina numbers drawn this Wednesday — Photo: Reproduction/Caixa

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Quina, the bets that match five tens wins. In case no one hits the numbers, the prize rolls over to the next draw. Bets that hit four, three or two tens are also awarded.

There are six weekly draws, from Monday to Saturday at 8 pm.

The probability of winning in each Quina contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with just five tens, priced at R$2, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 24,040,016, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 6,006.00, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 8,005, according to Caixa.