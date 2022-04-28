RB Leipzig defeats Rangers in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals

Playing at home, RB Leipzig suffered, but beat Rangers 1-0, this Thursday, in the first leg of the semifinals of the Europa League. The goal of the match was scored by the left side Angelino, in a precise kick in the second stage.

The return match takes place next Thursday, May 5, at 16:00 (Brasília time), in Scotland.

RB Leipzig took the lead in the first half. With more possession of the ball, the Germans populated the attacking field, but they had difficulties in creating and did not swing the nets.

In the second stage, Rangers started to loosen up and had good opportunities in mid-range kicks, forcing the opposing goalkeeper to work. The home owners had a great chance with Nkunku. In the 24th minute, the Frenchman received freely, cleared the goalkeeper, but finished over the goal.

However, in the 39th minute, the Germans were rewarded with the goal. After a corner kick, the ball went to the side Angelino, who hit a beautiful kick in the right corner of the goalkeeper.

Now, both teams have commitments for the national leagues. Leipzig visit Borussia Mönchengladbach for the German Championship, on Monday, at 15:30 (Brasília time). Rangers, in turn, have a classic against Celtic, away from home, this Sunday, at 8 am, for the Scottish Championship.