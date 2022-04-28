Renault’s anti-Pulse SUV shows details in new sight







Renault’s new SUV in testing in Romania Photo: Reproduction Francuskie/Pal Lucian

Renault’s new anti-Pulse SUV has appeared again. After being spotted in tests in Brazil in March, the unpublished model of the French automaker was seen in Romania, in images published by the Polish website Francuskie. As yet unnamed, the new Renault SUV will be the first car with the CMF-B modular platform produced at the São José dos Pinhais (PR) plant, and may hit the market in 2024.

The new images reveal part of the lines of the future SUV. Made on the basis of the third generation of the Dacia Stepway, the new model from Renault will have changes at the front and at the rear. According to the website Autos Segredos, the French anti-Pulse will have a slightly higher front, with new headlights, hood, bumper and grille, which will follow the current visual identity of the French automaker.





Renault’s new SUV in testing in Romania Photo: Reproduction Francuskie/Pal Lucian

In the sight, it is possible to see that the SUV from Renault will have split headlights, with daytime running lights in a thin shape at the top and the main headlights just below. The front grille will highlight the Renault logo, while the bumper will have air intakes and chrome accents. On the sides, the fenders will have plastic inserts, and the model will have a roof rack. The doors will be the same as the Dacia Stepway.

At the back, the lanterns will have a horizontal format, and seem to invade the trunk lid. This, in turn, will house the plate. The bumper is also new, and will have plastic inserts on the underside. Measured between the Stepway hatch and the Duster, the new Renault SUV will be around 4.20 m long, competing with the Fiat Pulse and Volkswagen Nivus in the compact SUV segment.





Renault’s new SUV in testing in Romania Photo: Reproduction Francuskie/Pal Lucian

Inside, the new SUV will have a different design from the Dacia Stepway. The highlight will be the floating-aspect multimedia center. It is also likely that the new model will bet on more refined materials than the current Renault cars produced in Brazil. In terms of equipment, the new SUV should have wireless connectivity technologies and semi-autonomous security items.

The arrival of the new SUV is part of the “Renovation” phase of the Renaulution strategic plan in Latin America, which provides for a change in the Renault group’s strategy from volumes to value. With this, Renault starts to focus on models and segments with higher added value, focusing on profitability.



















Under the hood, the new 1.0-litre turbo engine should be the same as the one used in the European Renault Clio, but in a flex-fuel version. In Europe, this engine offers configurations from 90hp to 120hp in Europe. As competitors Pulse and Nivus rely on engines in the 120 hp range, it is likely that Renault will only offer the most powerful tuning. The model is also expected to have a CVT-type automatic transmission.