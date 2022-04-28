Results of positive tests of covid-19 made in pharmacies rise again in SP

According to Abrafarma, positivity of covid-19 tests increased in the state of São Paulo (Photo: Getty Images)

news summary

Number of positive results in covid-19 tests at pharmacies rose again in SP in April

Positivity of tests done in laboratories also increased

Other indices, such as the moving average of new cases and deaths, did not increase in the state.

The number of positive results of covid-19 tests carried out in pharmacies rose again in the state of São Paulo. The information is from the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Networks (Abrafarma) and was released by the g1 portal.

In the last week of March, 5% of rapid tests done in pharmacies were positive. In the first week of April, the index rose to 7%. In the second week of the same month, the number was 8%.

In laboratory tests, the rate of positive results also increased. Between the 17th and 23rd of April it was 9%, while throughout this week it was 13%.

At the same time, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, other indicators of covid-19 continue to fall in São Paulo. The moving average of cases was at 6,600 at the beginning of April. Last Wednesday (27), the number was 2,900 new daily cases.

The moving average of deaths also continues to fall. In early April, it was 55 a day, while yesterday, the rate was 20 deaths a day.

Among those from São Paulo over 5 years old, 92.9% have at least two doses of the vaccine. Among the total population, the number of vaccinated is 86.8%. The fourth dose is being applied to elderly people over 60 years of age and immunosuppressed people.