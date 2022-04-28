Review: Batman – Dark, Realistic and Emo

Batman is the latest film version of the masked crusader. As always, the director gave his personal touch, and Matt Reeves managed for the first time to capture the essence of the character in the comics, the detective Batman who rarely appears on the big screen, who prefers the Batman spectacle. Unfortunately, cinema is spectacle.







Looking at it like this, it’s not to put faith, but put Photo: Publicity / Art Editor / Meio Bit

SPOILER-FREE REVIEW

This film would be the natural evolution of the character, then played by Ben Affleck, but the (unfair) criticism made the actor abandon the character. Ben was a good Batman and a great Bruce Wayne, but the script for Batman v Superman it was terrible, and the Justice League by Joss Whedon didn’t help either.

Batman felt like it was written by a committee, all the character clichés were there, but Batman seemed out of his comfort zone, facing parademons and crazed Kryptonians. Even so, I insist, it was a great Bruce Wayne, the scene in which he explains how he recovered the Kent farm is excellent, worthy of Michael Keaton’s Batman, who buys the restaurant so he can join the tables.

Unfortunately the public did not see it that way, and the Batman of Matt Reeves almost went awry, and when the choice for the new Dark Knight came out, everyone turned up their noses. Robert Pattinson, really? That glittery emo vampire from Twilight?

Of course, everyone forgot that they complained the same horrors when they announced that the Joker would be made by the gay cowboy from that weird cowboy movie.

The result? There’s no need to mention Heath Ledger, as for Pattinson? Whoever said that instead of Bruce Wayne he would do Bruce The Emo, got it right. He only has one expression, he seems all the time tormented and unsure of what he is doing. And you know what? It worked great!

Batman It’s a Batman movie, not a Bruce Wayne movie. He’s not a billionaire playboy, he’s, in his own words, a rich kid with problems, lots of problems.

Pattinson plays a starter Batman. He is still in his second year of fighting crime. He misses the jumps, gets beaten from time to time, is not as good a detective as he thinks he is and is not trusted by the police and the population.

Christopher Nolan’s fans praise his Batman for being “down to earth”, but the Batman of Matt Reeves manages to be several times more “realistic”. This one you won’t see dragging a nuclear device with the Bat-Plane, saying “some days you just can’t get rid of a bomb”.

Batman no bat-copter, bat-credit card, bat-nipples, thousands of bat-gadgets, colorful, histrionic villains. There are no hidden references to the DCEU to make the nerds fretful.

There is also no Gothic, art-deco or futuristic Gotham City. Gotham is a timeless version of New York’s worst, including filth and corruption. Batman is a vigilante who pursues 5th-tier bad guys, half aimlessly. He wants to save the city, but he doesn’t know how.

Batman – The plot

In the film a serial killer appears and starts killing public figures. He calls himself the Riddler, and tries to lure Batman out by leaving messages. On every crime. Gradually we discover that the Riddler is killing involved with an old crime, and a corruption scheme that diverted much of the philanthropic resources of the Wayne Foundation.

Unknowingly Bruce was funding crime in the city.

Batman tries to anticipate the Riddler’s steps, but he always ends up falling behind, which culminates in disaster for the city and the realization that the way to save Gotham may not be Vengeance.





Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon (Bernard, in Westworld) turned out better than expected ( Photo: Publicity / Half Bit

In Batman we see something very rare in cinema: the detective Batman, the Batman who examines clues, thinks and solves problems with his brain, not his muscles. He is learning, and with the help of Alfred (Andy Serkis) he manages to crack part of the Riddler’s code.

Another nice surprise: Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. This one I confess I was prejudiced, all her characters were forgettable, but the first image as Selina Kyle convinced me, and she looks great in the movie.

Of course, good old-fashioned American morals made her a waitress, unlike the comic book version where Selina is a lady who exchanges favors for money. They also left VERY vague about her relationship status with Annika, her roommate and yes, a lady of the night.





Zoë Kravitz killed the dick Photo: Publicity / Half Bit

Both work at Penguin’s (an unrecognizable Colin Farrell) nightclub, Carmine Falcone’s orange (a great John Turturro) and Annika’s disappearance is what makes Selina cross paths with Bruce.

As has become tradition, she is not called Catwoman at any time, despite the feline motives. Selina is a professional thief, and will make comic book fans point at the screen saying “this! This is it!”.

Unfortunately it adds nothing to the story. Her entire arc could be summarily deleted, and it wouldn’t be missed, it would even help to shrink a 3-hour movie and the feeling that nothing happens.

Okay, I said, that’s it. Because he’s very down to earth, Batman’s fights are much less exciting, there are no ninjas or Ra’s al Ghul, just noiados and thugs with sandals. There’s ONE big action scene, with the Batmobile, that’s what appears in the trailer. Still, the Batmobile is… a car.





A car Photo: Publicity / Half Bit

Forget Nolan’s Tumbler. Now Batman rides in a car that looks like it came out of the overhaulin’. SUDERJ INFORMS: Lucius Fox leaves, Chip Foose enters.

This obsession with realism helps a lot with suspension of disbelief, we see a realistic Batman, in a realistic world, and it’s kind of hopeless to think that we live in a good looking world, only without a Dark Knight to avenge and protect us.

The pace of the film, like all good detective stories, is legend, with room for character development, plot twists, and even the realization that Batman is the true identity, the mask is Bruce Wayne. Pattinson manages to get through this, very well.

Much of the credit goes to the script. Much of the story was based on classic comic book arcs, more specifically the excellent Batman: Year One, Batman: Earth One, The Court of Owls and The Long Halloween.





four excellent bows Photo: DC Comics / Half Bit

These stories provided the backbone of the basic plot and all the meat that clings to it, and the adaptation was done competently, not Batman v Supermanwhen they took loose scenes from Frank Miller’s Dark Knight and thought they would have a movie, but let’s continue:

Here, we come to a crossroads. The internet (oh what a surprise) is divided. Some complain that the film is slow and “too realistic”, others loved the new approach to the character.

I’ve always been a fan of Batman Detective, the guy who always has a plan. He’s already defeated the entire Justice League with his plans alone. In his first encounter with Superman, Clark tries to arrest Bruce, who warns him that if Superman doesn’t help him, a bomb will explode and kill an innocent person. Clark uses his superhearing to hear Batman’s heart, which is telling the truth. In the end Batman is exonerated, and gives Clark the bomb strapped to his belt. “I knew I was innocent so I didn’t have to lie to you.”

Batman using his wits, interrogating suspects, gathering clues is excellent, and it was a pleasant surprise to see this version, even a beginner, on the big screen. Only I want more.

I like popcorn cinema, show cinema, cinema with things that explode. cinema for me is Batman from 1989, which at the time we thought was dark as hell, flying the bat-plane against the moon in a totally free scene just to form the bat logo, and then facing the Joker.

Batmanby Matt Reeves is by far the darkest movie of the character, not just in terms of photography — it’s so annoying it’s dark, it feels like the first season of The Expand — but mostly in terms of history. The Riddler (Paul Dano) is a cruel, violent and sadistic serial killer, the deaths are not elaborate, there are no complex traps style Deadly Gamesthere is not that joy of the Riddler by Frank Gorshin, in the series with Adam West.

He’s a visceral villain who wants to expose Gotham City’s sins, and punish those involved. He is, at heart, a (darker) side of Batman. And no, he doesn’t make jokes. There is very little humor in the film. Even Alfred is restrained, but his sarcasm is still present, thankfully.

Despite all this, it’s not a depressing movie, not even with Bat-Emo. Bruce’s anguish is perfectly understandable, and we gradually see him coming to terms with Batman. Amazingly, the film ends on a note of hope for the future.





Yes, this Batman has nipples too. I saw it, you’ll have to see it too Photo: Publicity / Half Bit

Future that is already guaranteed, it was announced that Pattinson and Reeves will return in Batman II. The $780 million the movie made, as of the end of April 2022, must have helped.

Batman – Conclusion

Depending on what you expect, Batman it can be a very boring movie, very cool or very cool but out of place. It is important to remember that this is a particular view of the character. There are countless Batmen, is a character who has worked with Sherlock Holmes, has had adventures with the Scooby-Doo gang, has faced the Predator and has been, literally, a god.





I spoke Photo: DC Comics / Half Bit

Maybe a second movie will put an end to the weirdness, and this version of the detective will become the movie standard, or maybe DC/Warner will stop their squeamishness and create a TV series with this Batman, leaving the Batman Spectacle for the movies. .

Batman – Trailer:

Where to watch:

Batman is airing on HBO Max!

Price:





Photo: Half Bit

4/5 Burgess Meredith – The One True Penguin – If You Like The Batman Detective,

Or:





Photo: Half Bit

2/5 Burgess Meredith – if you like Batman-show.

Review: Batman – Dark, realistic and emo – and it works!