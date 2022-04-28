Rocket and Groot flee a Celestial in new video

In a few weeks fans will have a new experience with Guardians of the Galaxy, however, it will not be with the highly anticipated third film from the team, at least not yet, for that we will have to wait until May of next year.

READ TOO!

In fact, this new team experience is a new roller coaster ride at Walt Disney World that will feature iconic and beloved Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

The story behind Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is that Celestial Eson is behind the “rewind of space and time”. Park guests visiting the theme park’s “Wonders of Xandar” pavilion are then pulled into the fray via a revolving roller coaster that features a reverse launch.

And Disney has released a new trailer for the new attraction, showing Eson, Rocket, Groot, and some of the audience’s experience with the attraction. Watch:

Without a doubt, living an immersive experience like this, even more with the heroes of Guardians of the Galaxy together, is something we all want, isn’t it? Good luck to us and may the future be good enough to take us to Walt Disney World!

Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place AFTER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the film you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

Read ALL ABOUT Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!