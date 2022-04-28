Roger complains about insults to daughters and wife in Grêmio’s victory in Serie B: “They shouted in chorus” | Guild

Coach Roger Machado showed indignation right after the 1-0 victory over Operário, at Germano Kruger, on Wednesday night, for the fourth round of Série B. Grêmio’s commander cursed the fans of the Paraná club and justified the reaction to insults in chorus with the names of his wife and daughters in the stands.

Shortly after the final whistle, the Premiere broadcast caught the indignant coach, screaming and pointing at the fans behind Grêmio’s bench. Roger’s family was not present at the stadium.

– First time in 30 years I’ve seen my family cursed in chorus. Regrettable episode that I reacted with cursing to the crowd, justified by that. I’m not proud of what I do, but I need to explain. In 30 years adapted to the environment, never used to the clumsiness, even if it is the sport – explained Roger.

I felt extremely offended here in Ponta Grossa. In chorus they shouted the names of my daughters and wife with pejorative adjectives. — Roger Machado, Grêmio coach

1 of 1 Roger Machado in Grêmio’s victory over Operário — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Roger Machado in Grêmio’s victory over Operário — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

About the game, Roger valued the result won by Grêmio as a visitor and made the parallel with the defeat to Chapecoense inside the Arena. The coach also praised the team’s efficiency to build the score with few chances created.

– We played the game we had to do. We were efficient, we created enough to win. A consistent win that puts us above the table. That on Saturday we will be able to confirm. In theory, we recovered Chapecoense’s points – analyzed the Grêmio coach.

With the victory, Grêmio reached seven points and entered the G-4 of Série B by debunking Cruzeiro. On Saturday, it hosts CRB in Porto Alegre, at 4:30 pm, for the fifth round.