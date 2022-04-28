Rueda takes R$ 16.5 million from his own pocket for a deal on defender and backstage comes to light for Santos fans

This measure was vital so that Santos did not encounter more problems in FIFA and lost points in the Brazilian Championship.

That Vila Belmiro is going through a dark moment in its finances is not news to anyone, however, what few know is the size of the debt that the Club acquired with its president, Andrés Rueda. According to the findings of the Lance portals! and Fish Diary saints owes BRL 17.6 million, in balance sheet numbers closed in 2021.

The debt is old, and has been running since the end of 2020, when Rueda had not yet assumed the top position in the administration of Alvinegro Praiano. At that moment, Rueda disbursed R$ 16.5 million to the club for the payment of the debt with Hamburg for the purchase of defender Cléber Reis. The debt caused a transfer ban that was one step away from causing the loss of points in the Brazilian Championship.

At the time, the Santos Deliberative Council gave the go-ahead for the money to be taken. As the Club has not yet paid its president, and Rueda has also not made any move to receive the debt, the amount was corrected and in 2021, another R$ 1.1 million was added to the debt.

This Wednesday (27), the Deliberative Council of Vila Belmiro meets to analyze and vote on Alvinegras accounts. The balance sheet that will be on the board of directors points to a surplus of R$ 43 million. Altogether, Santos owes R$ 420 million to the market and of this amount, R$ 316 million refers to short-term transactions.