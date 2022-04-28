Rumo (RAIL3) will pay R$35.7 million in dividends; See if you’re entitled – Money Times

THE course (RAIL3) will pay BRL 35.7 million in dividendsinformed the company in a document sent to the market this Wednesday (27).

THE value per share will be BRL 0.01929119251678, without withholding income tax.

See if you are entitled to the Rumo earnings

To be entitled to the dividend, the shareholder must have a long position on April 27, 2022.

As of April 28, 2022 the assets will be sold with “ex-dividends”. Payment will take place on May 31st.

According to the company, shareholders using fiduciary custody will have their values ​​made available in accordance with the procedure adopted by the Stock Exchanges.

“To shareholders whose registration does not contain the registration of the CPF/CNPJ number or bank, branch and current account indication, dividends will be credited from the third business day from the date of the registration update request, provided that the interested parties provide the regularization of your registration, in person, at one of the branches of Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)”, said the company.

