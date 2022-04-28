Russia says sending weapons to Ukraine is a threat and causes instability | Ukraine and Russia

The Russian government said on Thursday (28) that the shipment of weapons to Ukraine is considered a threat to the security of the European continent. The comment is by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
This response from Russia followed a comment by British Foreign Minister Liz Truss that countries opposing an invasion of Ukraine should double support, including the supply of heavy weapons, tanks and aircraft.
Russian soldiers in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 12, 2022 — Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday (27) that: “If anyone intends to intervene from abroad in the current events (in Ukraine), creating unacceptable threats of a strategic nature for us, he should know that our response will be withering. “, he declared in a session of the Russian Parliament.
Dmitry Peskov’s explanation increases tension with Western countries:
“The tendency to send weapons, including heavy weapons, to Ukraine and other countries are actions that threaten the security of the continent and cause instability,” he said.
Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian government, on February 18, 2022 — Photo: Sergey Guneev/Sputnik/Reuters
Russia has treated the invasion of Ukraine as a special operation and has placed NATO and Western countries as the aggressors that would be forcing a defense response.