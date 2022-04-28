Russia Steps Up Offensive Against Ukraine; Kiev says it has ‘right’ to attack Russian targets

The increase in the frequency of attacks took place this Thursday, 28, more than two months after the start of the conflicts.

Genya Savilov/AFP

Ukrainian servicemen walk alongside destroyed Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers (APC) in the village of Dmytrivka, west of Kiev, on April 2, 2022, as Ukraine says Russian forces are making a “rapid retreat.” ” from the northern areas around Kiev and the city of Chernigiv.





The armed forces of Russia intensified their attacks in the east and south of Ukraine this Thursday, 28. The information was released by the Ukrainian government. According to Reuters, more than two months after the invasion began, Russia has widened the offensive to seize two eastern provinces, in a battle that the West sees as crucial to the war. “The enemy is increasing the pace of the offensive operation. The Russian occupiers are exerting intense fire in almost all directions,” Ukraine’s military command said. The main attacks form in the regions of donetsk and slobozhanske and took place along a highway that connects Kharkiv (2nd largest Ukrainian city) to Izyum, taken by the Russians.

Ukraine, for its part, said it had the “right” to attack Russian military targets. “Russia attacks Ukraine and kills civilians. Ukraine will defend itself by all means, including attacks on Russian assassins’ depots and bases. The world recognizes this right,” tweeted Mikhailo Podoliak, adviser to Ukraine’s presidency. In recent weeks, the Kremlin has accused Ukrainian forces of attacks on Russian territory, but Kiev authorities have not confirmed the episodes. Also this Thursday, the 28th, the president Vladimir Putin threatened “rapid retaliation” against Western countries that intervened on behalf of Ukraine.