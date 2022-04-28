Santander auctions properties with installment option in up to 60 installments

Santander is holding today (28) and tomorrow (29) two auctions of commercial and residential properties located in nine Brazilian states.

The events will take place online through the Mega Leilões website, a partner of the bank, and will be conducted by Fernando Cerello, the company’s official auctioneer.

At the auction, several apartments, houses, warehouses, land, commercial and rural lots will be presented in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Ceará, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Pará and Pernambuco.

On the other hand, the residential and commercial properties in the auction on Friday (29) that are occupied in the capitals will have the Mega Benefit. In this condition, the eviction will be on behalf of the auctioneer or will receive a refund of up to R$ 5 thousand with ITBI (Immovable Property Transfer Tax), deed and registration.

The purchase price can be paid in cash (no discount) with the possibility of using the FGTS (for unoccupied properties) as a down payment and financing the remainder in up to 420 months at a rate of 9.49% per year.

In the commercial real estate auction, interested parties can make the payment in cash (without discount) or in installments in up to 60 months, with a down payment of 20% of the auction value. Property debts will be paid off until the auction date.

Among the highlighted properties, there is an urban plot located in the Parish of Santa Cruz, in Rio de Janeiro, with 280,948 m² of built area. The initial bid is R$16 million. Another highlight is a property located in the city of Várzea Grande, in Mato Grosso, with 370,772 m² with a minimum initial bid of R$ 6.5 million.

To participate in today’s auction (28), just access this link. And to enter tomorrow’s bids (29), click here.