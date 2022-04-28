Santander defends caution strategy after high defaults

Facing high inflation is not being easy for Brazilians. In addition to the growing unemployment rate (with about 11% of unemployed), we have an increase in default in the country.

However, even in this scenario, Santander is investing in the strategy it adopted at the end of 2021. The bank wants to gradually expand its loan portfolio, while expanding provisions for expected losses due to default.

High delinquency makes Santander Brasil defend a cautious strategy

Thus, according to a Santander executive, in an announcement made this Tuesday (26), this was a “movement calculated by the institution”. The speech was given by the bank’s executive president, Mario Leão, who led the public presentation of Santander’s results for the first time after taking office in 2022.

It is also worth mentioning that the local unit of Santander Brasil had a net profit of 4.005 billion reais from January to March this year. This represents growth of 1.3% more than a year earlier. However, experts say that the institution’s results in this period are not so positive.

This is because the delinquency rate over 90 days also rose, going from 2.1% to 2.9% in the annual comparison. In addition, provisions for expected losses with “defaults” jumped from 45.9% year-on-year to 4.6 billion reais.

Finally, the bank’s loan portfolio, despite having advanced in relation to last year, shrank compared to the action of the fourth quarter of 2021. Thus, growth remains timid. Now, Santander’s idea is to keep control of expenses, while seeking to increase its revenues and reduce the risk of defaults.

