Santos agrees on Kaiky’s contract renewal until the end of 2026

Santos agreed this Wednesday to renew Kaiky’s contract. Now, the defender’s bond with the São Paulo club is valid until December 31, 2026.

“Renewing with my team at heart is an indescribable feeling. Now there are three more years of contract, dedication and a lot of effort, and I hope to win many titles with this shirt”, he said.

The defender’s old contract was valid until the end of 2023, but the alvinegra board preferred to anticipate the negotiations. That’s because the 18-year-old has been drawing a lot of attention, especially from European clubs. No wonder, Barcelona signed an agreement with Peixe to have the athlete’s buying preference.

Promoted to the professional squad in 2021, Kaiky already has 50 appointments and two goals with the shirt of Alvinegro Praiano. He had been an absolute starter, but hasn’t played since April 5, when he broke his nose.

The defender is on the list of youngest athletes to score in Libertadores. He scored the goal of the 2-1 triumph in the game against Deportivo Lara-VEN, on March 9, 2021, aged just 17 years, 1 month and 25 days.

When he scored the goal, he became the youngest player to score for Santos in the competition, and second overall. Months later, he was surpassed by Angelo, who scored against San Lorenzo, aged 16.

“I think and aim for the best for my future. I’m still very young and I have a long way to go. I already had the opportunity to make history at Santos FC with the goal in Libertadores, and I was also very happy for Ângelo, my partner since I was little. And I’m looking to improve daily, mainly to give joy to the fan.”, he commented.

President Andres Rueda also spoke of the importance of renewing the defender.

“Very happy with another contract renewed. Now all the athletes from our base who are in the professional are with a new bond. Now he gains more peace of mind to work and Santos to count on him in the next championships”, he commented.

