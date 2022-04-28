Santos Council approves the 2021 financial statement

The Santos Deliberative Council approved the 2021 financial statement, the first year of Andres Rueda’s administration. Aided by 2020 revenues, the club had a surplus of BRL 43,935,140.00

The Fiscal Council recommended approval, which took place by a large majority at a meeting tonight (27) in Vila Belmiro. The CF gave both criticism and praise to the Board and again warned of the need for more revenue.

As covid-19 interrupted competitions during part of 2020, some values ​​were postponed to the year 2021. Without them, Peixe would have a much lower surplus last season.

Of the BRL 79 million received in awards, BRL 43 million (exactly the amount of the surplus shown) are from 2020 campaigns (Copa do Brasil and Libertadores da América). On the other hand, the prize for the 2021 Brasileirão did not appear on the balance sheet and would be equivalent to another R$ 18 million. In other words, the real gain in prizes was BRL 54 million compared to BRL 269 million if Peixe were the champion of everything.

Santos had BRL 406 million in revenue, with BRL 300 million in ordinary income and BRL 107 million in extraordinary income. The annual payroll expense was R$206 million. Peixe also paid R$ 34 million in purchases of athletes (mostly due to previous debts) and R$ 120 million with various financial expenses (accounting and provisions, for example).

Santos’ accumulated deficit went from R$460 million to R$420 million. And current liabilities went from R$340.9 million to R$316.9 million.

Payroll

Santos spent BRL 92 million on payroll in 2021, against BRL 94 million in 2020 (a 2% reduction). Adding the charges, the amount in 2021 was BRL 128 million, against BRL 124 million in 2020 (increase of 3.6%).

Peixe recorded an increase in the number of formal employees: from 460 to 471. The Fiscal Council issued a warning in this regard:

“Despite the promise of rationalization and implementation of new processes that would lead the club to a reduction in costs and employees, in addition to greater efficiency in competitions, coldly analyzing the numbers we could not identify any reduction or significant improvement in these aspects”.

professional football department

Santos had an annual average of 44 professional players, in addition to 12 in the coaching staff, four in support, 14 in health, 6 in the cafeterias and 5 in the administration of CT Rei Pelé. The amounts, added to the charges, were R$ 93 million in 2021. Without image rights, there was a reduction of 1.59%. Analyzing the images, the cut is much greater: from R$ 23 million to R$ 15 million (33%)

The total cost of the players in the professional squad, with rights to images and charges, was BRL 86 million in 2021, against BRL 95 million in 2020: a reduction of 8.93%. At this point, Santos’ board took another scolding from the Supervisory Board.

“Analyzing our main activity, which is football, the numbers indicate that we have not had significant changes. The amount spent and the number of athletes are practically the same, while the performance on the field has dropped dramatically.”

agreements and contracts

The Supervisory Board registered 350 employment contracts in the football department (136 for men, 151 for youth and 63 for women), in addition to 230 administrative contracts.

Santos has signed numerous agreements in court and will pay in 2022 and 2023, during the Rueda administration: 78 civil, 58 labor and 25 arbitration. Of these, Peixe has 34 with installments, totaling R$ 59 million.

Commissions and intermediaries

The Supervisory Board appreciated the care taken by Santos’ management with commissions and intermediation for purchases, sales or renewals of players.

In previous years, the Fiscal Council prepared some recommendations on the matter, with the aim of establishing the rules for the elaboration of this practice in a clear and transparent manner. It was defined that exceptions that occurred should be previously justified. The recommendations were fulfilled.”

Taxes

There was an increase of BRL 9 million in tax obligations throughout 2021. The total is BRL 55 million in 2021, against BRL 46 in 2020. Short-term costs decreased due to agreements made during management. In the medium and long term, however, the amount went from R$365 thousand to R$45.7 million.

“We emphasize that the club no longer runs the risk of losing Profut benefits because of the payment of agreements made”, says the CF.

cash need

Santos’ accounting issued the statements of changes in equity (DPML). The assessment is that Peixe needs R$ 421 million to pay off any and all debts.

Loan from Andres Rueda

The president of Santos lent R$ 16.5 million in 2020, when he was still a candidate, to pay Hamburg (ALE) for the debt with Cleber Reis that would cause a new punishment in FIFA. The amount, which has not yet been paid, ended 2021 at R$17.6 million.

Funding

Santos approved, in June 2021, the funding project to facilitate loans to the club. Fans take their investments to Banco Safra and these amounts serve as a guarantee for Peixe to pay less interest.

Santos raised BRL 31.6 million via funding: BRL 20 million in July, BRL 6.6 million in September and BRL 5 million in December. Peixe used the amount to pay the July payroll (R$6 million), image rights in July and December (R$2.5 million), income tax (R$6.1 million), INSS (R$ $2.4m), payment to Krasnodar (RUS) by Christian Cueva (BRL 5.9m), payment to Huachipato (CHI) by Yeferson Soteldo (BRL 600k) and BRL 5.4m in agreements and minor expenses.

The Fiscal Council approved this type of loan, but made a new reservation.

“If the club doesn’t reinvent itself, doesn’t improve its performance within the four lines in order to win awards and marketing doesn’t provide a significant increase in revenues, the future won’t be as beautiful as the Management Council claims”.

Marketing and Licensing

Santos raised BRL 39 million in sponsorships, BRL 2.9 million in brand licensing and BRL 146 million in broadcasting rights. All these items have improved compared to 2020.

tokens

In August 2021, the Santos Management Committee presented the solidarity mechanism tokenization project. Peixe receives in advance values ​​for the training of important athletes and fans can purchase “slices” of players in the virtual market. The Fiscal Council understands that this modality violates the Bylaws and consists of prepayment of revenues. The Board of the Deliberative Council understood that there is no statutory violation.

Santos accounted for BRL 12 million in anticipation of the Bitcoin Market, BRL 12 million to be issued, BRL 5.2 million withheld and BRL 1.5 million in payment for services provided. Peixe earned BRL 643,000 from the sale of tokens in November and BRL 221,000 in December.

Santos used the money with the tokens to pay salary amounts, installments from Eduardo Sasha (Internacional), Felipe Aguilar (Atlético Nacional-COL), Soteldo (Huachipato), Jobson (Red Bull) and Bruno Henrique Wolfsburg), in addition to honoring agreements with Jesualdo Ferreira, Robinho, Thiago Ribeiro, Fabiano Eller, Bryan Ruiz, Leandro Donizete, Levir Culpi, Enderson Moreira, Oswaldo de Oliveira, Fabiano Soares, FAAP, Cidão, EC Vitória and Jorge Sampaoli.

“We understand that this business model is new and without accounting or tax regulations and even APFUT has not expressed itself or created a rule on the subject, and other clubs have also joined this type of business. The understanding still raises doubts”, analyzed the Supervisory Board.

“We maintain our dissenting opinion. In our understanding, the contract signed was an anticipation of revenue and only time will tell who is right in this analysis. Once the contract was signed and the amounts received were spent, we presented to the Management Committee that several actions are taken in order to protect our club from future problems”, he concluded.