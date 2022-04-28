Sports

Santos enters the fight for Fernandinho, but receives the news that the player is already settled with another giant

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius11 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Brazilian football

Player is leaving the Premier League

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League
© Alexx Gottschalki/DeFodi Images, DeFodi ImagesManchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One – UEFA Champions League
Wagner Oliveira

Leaving the Premier League, the future of the 36-year-old Fernandinho is among several giants of Brazilian football. The midfielder, Manchester City’s idol, announced that he is leaving the Premier League, bound for Brazil in the middle of the season.

In Rio de Janeiro, two clubs look to the player with affection: Flamengo and Botafogo. The interests of both are born amid the chance to take advantage of opportunities in the transfer window. There are currently no proposals, but there is strong interest.

In São Paulo there are also interested parties. The youngest at the moment is the saints. The giant from São Paulo considered entering the dispute to count on the player, but received information that Fernandinho is getting closer and closer to the Athletico PR and so he gave up trying to get him out of England.

Fernandinho is the offspring of CAP and everything is on the way for the player to return to the club. Talks happen in an advanced way and a deal will be sealed for the middle of the season. At the end of the contract, the player will sign at zero cost with the club.

Fernandinho in England

Fernandinho is a great idol in Manchester City’s history and one of the greatest champions with the club’s shirt. He arrived in 2013, became Guardiola’s captain and will forever be marked in the history of the Manchester club.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius11 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Do you prefer that Corinthians hire a Brazilian or foreign coach? vote in the poll

February 22, 2022

Corinthians leads the list of biggest audiences of Record in Paulisto; see numbers

February 23, 2022

Inter have a taboo against Fluminense that has lasted since the days of Odair Hellmann

6 days ago

Corinthians says it provided images for the investigation of an alleged case of segregation and racism at the Arena

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button