São Paulo changes strategy and takes players to Bolivia’s South American game; understand Ceni plan

São Paulo embarked this Wednesday (27) to face Jorge Wilstermann, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, for the third round of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

Contrary to what they did in their debut against Ayacucho, in Peru, Tricolor will change a bit of strategy, when they practically divided the squad into two groups, as part of the relay planned by Rogério Ceni.

The club does not disclose the list of related players, but holders such as goalkeeper Jandrei, defenders Arboleda and Diego Costa and attacking midfielder Alisson embarked with the group to Bolivia. The casualty is Jonathan Calleri, spared by the streak.

Defender Miranda and forwards Luciano (who renewed his contract until 2024) and Rigoni are also in the São Paulo delegation. Only a small group, formed almost entirely by athletes with few opportunities in the year, stayed in Brazil to train under the supervision of assistant Marcos Vizolli.

The idea of ​​taking a more robust group, with practically all the holders, is to do everything possible to forward the classification to the round of 16 of the Sudamericana. São Paulo is the leader of the group, with six points, followed by Everton-CHI, with four.

In the view of the technical commission, a new victory in Bolivia will leave Tricolor in a position to manage the final three games of the group, when the team will play two games at Morumbi (Ayacucho and Jorge Wilstermann) and only come out to face Everton. According to the club’s accounts, the spot will be won with 12 points.

In addition to leading the classification in the South American, a triumph in Bolivia will allow São Paulo to focus more on the Brazilian Championship, the main objective of the season and of Ceni, and on the knockout of the Copa do Brasil, against Juventude, which is worth a spot in the octaves final.

