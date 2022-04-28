São Paulo exposes balance sheet and Casares ‘falls on its back’ with reservation in the list of the most expensive in history

This Thursday the Sao Paulo released the Club’s financial statement and an indigestible finding came to light. The Tricolor displeasure refers to two signings made by Soberano, which ended up not being productive on the field. One of them is gone, the other is down in the squad led by Rogério Ceni, after standing out at first.

These are Pablo and Emiliano Rigoni. The striker who is currently at Athletico-PR cost BRL 26.5 million, so Pablo is the most expensive signing for São Paulo, while the Argentine winger had an investment of BRL 22.6 million and is on the list of biggest negotiations in the club’s history.

Rigoni was an indication of coach Hernán Crespo, who commanded Tricolor in 2021, when the Club acquired Rigoni’s rights from Elche, from Spain. The striker’s contract is for three years, with a clause that guarantees the right to extend the contract for another season. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

Last season, the player had a great time with the São Paulo shirt, being one of the main names in the squad. In 38 games, he scored 11 goals and provided six assists. In 2022, Rigoni was called 17 times, scored two goals and provided two assists. The low performance ended up putting the Argentine on the reserve bench, but the player’s dedicated profile, and the high investment involved, encourage São Paulo’s management to place confidence in Rigoni and a turnaround in the situation is expected in Morumbi.