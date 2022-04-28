São Paulo records increase in overall debt and decrease in 2021 deficit; see values

São Paulo recorded a debt of R$ 642 million in 2021, according to a financial statement published by the club this Wednesday. At the end of 2020, this amount was BRL 574 million.

Thus, there was a 10.5% growth in debt from one year to the next.

Consulted by the report, César Grafietti, economist and partner of the consultancy Convocados, however, calculates that the debt, according to balance sheet analysis, is R$ 739 million – a value contested by the club.

The deficit for the year was lower than that recorded in 2020. At the end of 2021, the amount was R$ 106 million, as the president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, had anticipated in an interview with ge. In the previous year, the deficit had been R$ 129 million.

An opinion from the Supervisory Board, which appears in the balance sheet published on Wednesday, suggests that the club comply “severely” with the 2022 budget, that it cut expenses “in order to reduce the general debt” and that it seek investors for football.

The document says that “a considerable increase in expenses was observed” in 2021, “mainly those related to professional football”, and concludes that “it should be noted that there was also an increase in revenues, but the increase in expenses was so high that it absorbed the increase in revenue”.

The tricolor board justifies the expenses with the need to reinforce the squad and with the payment of debts related to the economic rights of athletes (such as Pablo, Tiago Volpi, Cueva and Tchê Tchê) that could lead to FIFA sanctions.

