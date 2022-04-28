Scientists Discover Genetic Cause of Lupus, Lady Gaga’s Disease

In a study published this Thursday, 27, in the journal Nature, an international team of researchers identified DNA mutations in a gene that detects viral RNA as the cause of lupus., a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in organs and joints, affects movement and skin, and causes fatigue. In severe cases, symptoms can be debilitating and complications can be fatal.

There is no cure for the disease, which in the UK alone affects around 50,000 people. “Lupus runs in my family,” he said. Lady Gagaone of the celebrities with the disease, which also affects Selena Gomez, Astrid Fontenelle, Kim Kardashian, Toni Braxton and Seal. “I was diagnosed as having the disease, but I don’t have any signs or symptoms. Anyway, I have to take good care of myself.”

In 2017, Selena Gomez had to have a kidney transplant because of lupus, which affected the organ’s ability to produce urine. “This is something I needed to do for my health,” she said. “Lupus continues to be very poorly understood, but progress is being made.”

Current treatments are predominantly immunosuppressants, which work by lowering the immune system to relieve symptoms. The discovery, however, paves the way for the development of new treatments.

In the research, scientists performed complete genome sequencing on the DNA of a Spanish child named Gabriela, who was diagnosed with severe lupus at age 7. Such a severe case, with early onset of symptoms, is rare and indicates a single genetic cause.

In the girl’s genetic analysis, carried out at the Center for Personalized Immunology at the Australian National University, the researchers found a single point mutation in the TLR7 gene. Through referrals from the United States and the China Australia Center for Personalized Immunology (CACPI) at Shanghai Renji Hospital, they identified other cases of severe lupus in which this gene was also mutated.

To confirm that the mutation causes lupus, the team used gene editing in mice, which developed the disease and showed similar symptoms, providing evidence that the TLR7 mutation was the cause. The mouse model and mutation were named ‘kika’ by Gabriela, who made this discovery possible.

“This is the first time that a TLR7 mutation has been shown to cause lupus, providing clear evidence of a way in which this disease can arise,” says Carola Vinuesa, senior author and principal investigator at the Center for Personalized Immunology in Australia and co-director of CACPI. “Suppressants currently in use can have serious side effects and make patients more susceptible to infection. There has only been a single new treatment approved by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in the last 60 years,” she adds.

Professor Nan Shen, co-director of CACPI, adds: “While it may be only a small number of people with lupus who have variants in TLR7 itself, we know that many patients show signs of hyperactivity in the TLR7 pathway. By confirming a causal link between the gene mutation and the disease, we can also begin to look for more effective treatments.”

The mutation the researchers identified causes the TLR7 protein to more easily bind to a nucleic acid component called guanosine and become more active. This increases the immune cell’s sensitivity, making it more likely that it will incorrectly identify healthy tissue as foreign or damaged and mount an attack against it.

Interestingly, other studies have shown that mutations that cause TLR7 to become less active are associated with some cases of severe Covid-19 infection, highlighting the delicate balance of a healthy immune system.

The work may also help explain why lupus is about ten times more common in women than in men. Because TLR7 sits on the X chromosome, females have two copies of the gene, while males have one. Normally, in females, one of the X chromosomes is inactive, but in this section of the chromosome, the silencing of the second copy is often incomplete. This means that women with a mutation in this gene can have two working copies.

“The identification of TLR7 as the cause of lupus in this unusually severe case ended a diagnostic odyssey and brings hope for more targeted therapies for Gabriela and other lupus patients, who are likely to benefit from this finding,” explains Carmen de Lucas Collantes, co-author of this study. .

Gabriela, who is in contact with the research team and is now a teenager, says: “I hope this discovery gives people with lupus hope and makes them feel that they are not alone in this battle. I hope the research continues and ends up in a specific treatment that can benefit so many lupus warriors who suffer from this disease.”

The researchers are now working with pharmaceutical companies to explore developing or repurposing existing treatments that target the TLR7 gene. And they hope that targeting this gene could also help patients with related conditions. “There are other systemic autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and dermatomyositis, that fall into the same broad family as lupus. TLR7 may also play a role in these conditions”, says Carola, who started work with the Francis Crick Institute laboratory to better understand the mechanisms that cause diseases that occur with the junction of key mutations such as that found in the TLR7 gene.