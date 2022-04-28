Senate approves bill that extends Pronampe until the end of 2024 | Economy

Marcos Oliveira / Agência Senado Senate approves bill that extends Pronampe until the end of 2024

The Senate approved this Wednesday (27) the bill that extends the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe) until the end of 2024. The proposal, which now goes to presidential sanction, expands in The period for the government to return the resources from the Operations Guarantee Fund (FOG), which guarantee the credit program, is three years.

If the project is sanctioned by the president, the return of these resources will be made from 2025. Before, the law of the credit program, created during the Covid-19 pandemic, provided that the resources would be returned from December this year.

According to the rapporteur of the project in the Senate, Kátia Abreu (PP-TO), the estimate is that R$ 50 billion can be borrowed in this new phase of Pronampe.

The credit program, which provides loans to micro and small businesses, was created in May 2020 to alleviate the economic impacts caused by the global health crisis.

In the proposal report, approved in a symbolic vote in the Senate plenary, Kátia Abreu highlighted that more than R$ 60 billion in credits were offered to more than 694 thousand Brazilian companies.

The text approved in the Senate followed the changes proposed by the House of the original law. One of the changes is the resumption of the Credit Stimulus Program (PEC), which also serves medium-sized companies with annual gross revenue of up to R$300 million.

Ending at the end of 2021, the program aims to encourage banks to offer loans assuming the risks and receiving, in return, tax credits.

The bill, however, maintained that the priority of the PEC will continue to be small companies, with revenues of up to R$ 4.8 million. The initiative foresees that 70% of the resources will be directed to these enterprises.

“The expectation with the reissue of the PEC is that by December 31, 2022, R$ 14 billion will be contracted under the program”, said Abreu in the project report.

The other change made in the Chamber and accepted by the Senate was the return of the obligation of companies benefiting from the credit programs to maintain their jobs during the period for which the loan was contracted. This requirement had been relaxed in 2021, but will now apply to 2022.

Although she was against the resumption of the employment maintenance clause, the rapporteur decided to maintain the amendment by the Chamber so that the project would not have to return to the House for a new analysis.

“At the height of a crisis, the entrepreneur taking some money and being obliged not to be able to fire anyone is very heavy. companies in the country. It is the growing Brazilian economy that will maintain employment and not the obligation by law”, stated Kátia Abreu.