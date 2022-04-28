Series B champion for Botafogo, Ricardinho is hospitalized after having respiratory problems

The midfielder Ricardinho, who defended Botafogo in 2021, gave a scare to all the fans of Paysandu, his current club. Last Wednesday night (27), the player was admitted to the Porto Dias Hospital, in Belém, with difficulty breathing.

The athlete is recovering from surgery two weeks ago, due to an injury to the Achilles tendon in his left foot, he felt unwell and ended up going to the hospital.

Several imaging tests were performed on the player, and the presence of a venous thrombus was identified in the calf of the left leg, the same on which the player was previously operated. After detection, the player started treatment with anticoagulants.

Ricardinho’s state is considered stable. The player has been observed by nurses and doctors from the hospital and Paysandu, especially after having pain in his left hemithorax.

Paysandu even released an official note on the athlete’s health status. Check out:

“Paysandu Sport Club informs that on the night of last Wednesday (27) the athlete Ricardinho was admitted to the Porto Dias Hospital after presenting mild respiratory discomfort with pain in the left hemithorax.

The midfielder, who is on the 13th day after surgery for tenoplasty of the left calcaneal tendon, underwent laboratory and imaging tests that identified the presence of a venous thrombus in the left calf. It was necessary to start treatment with anticoagulants monitored in hospital.

Ricardinho’s health is stable. He remains hospitalized and since the preoperative phase he has received follow-up and support from the doctors of Paysandu Sport Club.”