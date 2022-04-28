Shazam 2: the movie is delayed to not compete with the premiere of Avatar 2

In another day of CinemaCon — an annual event aimed at theater owners in the United States — Warner Bros. announced new premiere dates for its productions. The highlight was Shazam! fury of God isswhich had its release date changed once again by the studio.

Now, the film is set to premiere on December 21, 2022, one week later than previously planned. Apparently, the change was a measure adopted by the studio to avoid conflict with the premiere of avatar 2on the 16th.

On Twitter, the film’s director, David F. Sandberg, joked about the change: “You’re welcome Cameron!”, hinting that Shazam! would get in the way of James Cameron’s film.

You’re welcome Cameron! https://t.co/dYzBCrLyZS —David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 27, 2022

The cast will feature the return of Zachary Levi in ​​the lead role, in addition to Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. In addition to the duo, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Jovan Armand, DJ Cotrona, Ian Chen, Ross Butler and Grace Fulton are also part of the production.

the plot of the movie

In Shazam!, Billy Batson is a 14-year-old boy who receives from an ancient wizard the gift of transforming into an adult superhero named Shazam. By shouting the word SHAZAM!, the teenager transforms into this powerful adult version of himself to have fun and test his skills. However, he must learn to control his powers to face the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.