Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiere delayed to avoid conflict with Avatar 2

Much to the fans’ relief, the wait just got a little longer.

Shazam! Gods Fury won a new premiere date this Wednesday (27). previously scheduled for December 16ththe film had its release changed to December 21supposedly aiming at a date closer to Christmas and further away from Avatar: The Way of Water.

Recently, the sequence of Shazam! had its premiere date changed along with the Warner calendar, moving from June 2023 to the end of this year. So, even with the change, the film continues to have a premiere earlier than its original release date.

The decision of Warner came after a trailer for the new James Cameron movie was shown during the CinemaCon. Promotional material will be made available to the public soon, as it will be shown alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessas both productions belong to Disney.

According to comic book, the change of date would serve to avoid conflict with Cameron’s feature, which premieres on December 16. Thus, the new Shazam date would take advantage of the postponement of Super Mario Bros. to fill the family movie slot available during the holiday season.

The production of the DC hero also appeared in the CinemaCon 2022. In a scene shown at the event, it was confirmed that Gal Gadot will appear as Wonder Woman in the project. The film will also feature the return of Asher Angel and Zachary Levi like Billy Batson/Shazam. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler will live the villains of the film. The cast will also feature Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Jovan Armand, DJ Cotrona, Ian Chen, Ross Butler and Grace Fulton.

Shazam! Gods Fury premiere day December 21 this year.

