Sienna Miller Says Dating Jude Law Protected Her From Harvey Weinstein

Sienna Miller Believes Dating Jude Law Protected Her From Harvey Weinstein

“Jude was a great actor for Harvey,” the star recalled in an interview.

Hollywood producer sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex crimes

Sienna Miller believes that dating Jude Law protected her from Harvey Weinstein, a Hollywood producer sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and other sex crimes. The actress dated Law between 2003 and 2011.

“I was Jude’s girlfriend, and there was probably protection in that. Jude was a great actor for Harvey,” the 40-year-old star recalled in an interview with the British newspaper Guardian.

“And I called Harvey ‘Pops’ (English slang for “dad”) from day one, which I’m sure helped.” Jude Law, in turn, was in the same work environment as Weinstein in “The Talented Ripley” (1999) and “Cold Mountain” (2003).

Despite never having been sexually harassed by Weinstein, Miller was also a victim of the producer’s abusive and disruptive behavior. “One day I was rehearsing with [o ator] Steve Buscemi when Harvey called and asked me to come to his office. I said: ‘I’m rehearsing’. And he shouted: ‘Now!’ And sent a car,” he recalled.

“He made me sit in his office and said, ‘You’re not going out anymore, you’re not going to parties anymore, blah, blah, blah. I was having a great time, but I managed to be punctual at work,” he added. “And he stood, [inclinado] over me as I sat in a chair, lips trembling. Then he slammed the door, and I started to cry. Then he came back and said, ‘It’s because I’m proud of you.’ And he slammed the door again.”

Accused of misconduct by many famous actresses such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Mira Sorvino and Uma Thurman, Weinstein was also a feared boss in Hollywood for his tantrums, as Miller highlighted in the interview.

“You hadn’t really ‘inaugurated’ [na carreira] until Weinstein makes you cry. I imagined that was how Hollywood producers were. I really felt like he had given me a lot of validation. I was so grateful,” she said, before noting, “I wasn’t afraid of him, actually. And I didn’t know he was raping people. [Uma vez] he wanted to meet me at a hotel, and I brought other producers with me and it was all innocuous.”

