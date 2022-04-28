“Slander and defamation”; businessman leaves Ronaldo ‘against the wall’ and Cruzeiro has 48 hours to position himself

After beating Londrina 1-0, in a game valid for the 4th round of the Brasileirão Série B, Raposa will need to pay attention behind the scenes

In the middle of this week, Cruzeiro received Londrina, in Mineirão, and won 1-0, with a goal from Luvannor. The duel, valid for the 4th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship, was decided after a failure by goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira, at 20 minutes of the 2nd half. Edu took advantage of the blunder and just rolled for shirt 90 to put the ball in the net.

The triumph took Raposa to 4th place in the second place, with seven points. Despite the excitement over the positive result, at home, the mood turned sour at Toca II. According to what was found by globoesporte.com, businessman André Cury did not like some terms used in the Club’s official note in relation to the Vitor Roque case.

“48 hours were given, from receipt, for Cruzeiro to identify the person responsible. Otherwise, the businessman will file a lawsuit, informing the practice of a crime of slander and defamation, the responsibility of which will fall to the club”, highlights the publication made by GEin the afternoon of this Wednesday (27).

Cury wants a full qualification from the person responsible for writing the release and a duly signed authorship statement. Otherwise, Roque’s agent can make the Belo Horizonte team responsible for eventual developments in the judicial sphere.

In this ocasion, Cabuloso’s note was as follows: “Cruzeiro, verifying the obscene and already known lack of ethics of André Cury, but determined to count on the athlete, and in the exercise of its right to renew the first employment contract provided for by the Pelé Law, was diligent and formalized its proposal with protocol of the document in the Minas Gerais Football Federation”, published the Celeste Club on its official channels.