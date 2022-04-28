Sony prepares new promotion with 763 items

After a month with few promotional periods, Sony is about to release its next offers on the PS Store, bringing full games, packs and expansions at attractive prices. In all, there will be 763 discounts, which include a wide variety of games for PS4 and PS5. The action will expire on May 11.

For a limited time, players will be able to purchase renowned titles such as Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Battlefield 4 and Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition. In addition, several deluxe editions of the Wolfenstein, Far Cry and Call of Duty franchises will be on offer, alongside expansions for Ghostrunner, Jurassic World Evolution, LEGO and more.

The promotion should debut this Wednesday afternoon (27) in Brazil, with the official discounts page to be published later on the PS Store via consoles, browser and app. To stay up to date with all the news, the definitive list of games and discounted values, be sure to follow the news on MeuPlayStation.

To see all the names present in the list, just enter this link.

Enjoy the end of Easter on the PS Store

During the month of April, Sony focused on the “Easter Sale”, which includes exclusive discounts for AAA and indies games, as well as expansions, sets and season passes. Take advantage of the last hours of the second part of the sale and click here to discover ten great games priced under R$75.