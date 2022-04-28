Sormani considers Ron better than Pedro and says: ‘You can’t compare’

During today’s edition of ESPN’s F90 program, commentator Fábio Sormani made an emphatic and firm statement when comparing Rony, from Palmeiras, with Pedro, from Flamengo, a striker who has already been speculated at the São Paulo club.

With conviction, Sormani stated that he thinks Rony is better than Pedro and that, in terms of career, it is not even possible to compare the two forwards:

“I think Rony is better than Pedro. He is very modern, he plays in any position in the attack, he shoots from distance, very fast, he goes well. I think Rony is better than Pedro, maybe Pedro will turn the key and turn Benzema, but Pedro is a reserve. You can’t even compare his career, Rony is a great game guy, he scores and passes in a great game, goal in the final of the Copa do Brasil against Inter (for Athletico), pass in the Libertadores final for Breno Lopes’ goal (against Santos). I don’t understand that ‘Palmeiras doesn’t have 9’. then he plays in all of them and goes well in all of them. In our team, he or Pedro, I hire Rony”, concludes Sormani.

Rony paid tribute to midfielder Jailson, who tore his knee ligament, when he celebrated the goal scored by Palmeiras over Emelec Image: API/AGIF

Yesterday, Rony scored his 13th goal for Palmeiras in Libertadores, becoming the player who scored the most goals for the club in the competition. Today, Flamengo visits the Universidad Católica, in Chile, at 19:00 (from Brasilia). Apparently, Pedro should start the match on the bench.

Pedro is having a bad time at Flamengo and, precisely in 2022, the year of the World Cup, it is the season in which he has the least minutes on the field for the team. In addition, the striker lives his biggest goal fast in his career: 13 games in white.