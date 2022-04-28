Soy shoots over 20 pts this Wednesday afternoon with a focus on logistics…

Information about the North American crop and oil increase of more than 2% also supports the market

Soybean futures prices rose about 20 points this Wednesday afternoon (27) on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT). The market began to reflect the logistical situation in the United States, in addition to the already given scenario of concern with the North American crop and the surge in oil.

Around 1:25 pm (Brasilia time), May/22 was quoted at US$ 17.31 per bushel, up 25.6 points, but it was a high of 16.96 per bushel, and July/22 at US $16.92 a bushel up 20.4 points. In derivatives, soybean oil and meal jumped more than 1.5%.

“With the increase in the volume of exports of oil products to the European Union, the demand for wagons has increased violently, leaving agricultural products in hand that cannot be disposed of,” Agrinvest Commodities said in a note this afternoon.

The North American crop is being planted and will need to be sold during the second half of the year.

Still as a supporting factor, there are concerns about the weather in the Midwest of the United States, as there are many expectations about the new North American crop.

According to analysts and market consultants, although there is time for recovery, planting in the country is late compared to last year and the average of recent years and this draws the market’s attention.

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) reported on Monday that only 3% of the area dedicated to soybean planting had been sown, against 1% last week, 7% in the same period last year and an average of 15%. multiannual. The expectation was exactly 3%.

Still as a factor of increase in the oilseed market, there is the follow-up of the increase of more than 2% of the oil derived from soy. The market is keeping an eye on the uncertainties about Indonesia’s palm oil exports, apart from all the tightening in the global supply of oil from all sources.

In the financial sector, on the other hand, the market monitors the slight drop in oil, in addition to monitoring the exchange rate. On the demand side, information about the lockdowns in China, as well as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has lasted more than 60 days, remains on the investors’ radar.

