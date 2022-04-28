Stay on top of Thursday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Q1 growth is expected to be released today, the 28th, and is expected to show a sharp slowdown driven by Covid. The US earnings season continues to rise, with data from last night’s Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:) (SA:), which owns Facebook, ensuring a positive start to the day. THE Caterpillar (NYSE:) (SA:) also reported strong results, but the main event comes later in the day with Apple (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Amazon (NASDAQ:) (SA:). The Bank of Japan pushed the rate to a 20-year low as it once again refused to act in the face of rising inflation. However, Sweden’s central bank began a long cycle of rate hikes. The standoff between Europe and Russia over gas deliveries has deepened as Italy’s Eni caved in to pressure from the Kremlin to pay in rubles.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, April 28th.

1. Omicron must weigh on US GDP

The US is expected to report a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the first quarter, a result of the resurgence of Covid-19 in its new Ômicron strain, which kept more of the economy on hold for longer than expected earlier in the year.

The numbers, forecast at 9:30 am, are expected to show growth slowing to an annualized rate of 1.1% from 6.9% in the fourth quarter. If the past is any guide, the numbers are likely to be revised upwards in subsequent readings as traditional data collection methods have not fully adapted to changes in work practices during the pandemic.

At the same time, the Department of Labor will release the week’s claims numbers. There have been few signs of slackening in the labor market in recent weeks, amid widespread evidence that companies are struggling to hire new workers.

2. BoJ takes yen to 20-year low

The Bank of Japan pushed the yen to a 20-year low, doubling down on efforts to keep long-term government bond yields well below the rate of inflation.

The BoJ pledged after its routine policy meeting to continue buying unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds to defend its 0.25% implied yield ceiling, signaling its determination to focus on supporting a fragile economy. The rose 1.3% to break the 130 yen level for the first time since April 2002.

That also pushed the , which tracks the dollar against a basket of advanced economies, to half a percent off a 20-year high. The dollar also continues to gain against emerging currencies: it rose 0.8% against the Chinese offshore to an 18-month high.

However, it wasn’t all one-way traffic. The Swedish krona rose across the board, with the Riksbank increasing its repo rate by 0.25% and signaling a series of increases over the next two years. The euro remained under pressure after data suggesting core inflation remained strong in April.

3. Apple and Amazon earnings are the highlight of a busy day

Facebook owner Meta Platforms has put the momentum back into US equities with a quarterly report that showed a surprisingly strong increase in user numbers, taken as a sign that its Instagram Reels feature is reasonably capable of competing with TikTok. However, the annual revenue growth of 6.6% was still the slowest in its history as a listed company. Meta shares rose 16.7% premarket.

Qualcomm stock also performed well premarket, rising 7.6% after a strong quarterly report for the chipmaker, while Ford (NYSE:) (SA:) rose 2.2%.

Apple and Amazon wrap up Big Tech’s earnings season after the bell, with Apple needing to reassure the market that its iPhone production in China will not be too affected by the wave of Covid-19 lockdowns. For Amazon, the focus will be on whether its cloud business can defend its lead over Microsoft (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and whether its retail business can handle rising delivery costs.

4. Aid Brazil of R$400 is approved by the Chamber

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday, 27, the provisional measure (MP) that stipulated the Auxílio Brasil in the range of R$ 400 on a permanent basis. The text, which was supported by 418 deputies, goes to the Senate for analysis now. Both houses need to approve the text before May 16 so that the MP does not expire.

Auxílio Brasil has an average payment of BRL 233 per family, but during 2022, with the hope of reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro, the federal government is making a supplement so that families receive at least BRL 400. Initially the benefit would cost BRL 47 billion a year to the public coffers, but, with the high payment range, the program receives an additional amount of BRL 41 billion.

The opposition had mobilized to raise the aid amount to R$ 600 and to make the program permanent, but only the second proposal was met by the rapporteur João Roma (PL-BA). According to the rapporteur, raising Auxílio Brasil to R$600 would force Bolsonaro to veto the modification, as the electoral law prohibits the president from granting social benefits that have not been in law since the previous year.

5. EU gas companies give in to Russian pressure

The clash between Europe and Russia over energy deliveries intensified as the European Commission warned EU companies not to comply with Russian demands to pay for their gas in rubles.

Italian gas and gas giant Eni is reportedly one of about 10 European gas buyers from Gazprom who signed up to open ruble accounts with Gazprombank to satisfy Russia’s demand to pay in Russian currency instead of euros or dollars. The EU Commission warned that this would violate existing sanctions against Russia.

European benchmark futures fell 4.6% to 102.5 euros per megawatt hour. Analysts interpreted the spat over gas deliveries as a wake-up call to its biggest European customers, Italy and Germany, in what the Kremlin is increasingly calling an existential war against NATO rather than a limited operation to ‘liberate’. Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.