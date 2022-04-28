Stock market has second day of high and dollar closes down at R$ 4,940

After a long sequence of falls, the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), followed the timid recovery of yesterday and closed this Thursday (28) up 0.52%. The dollar also maintained the movement of the previous day, falling 0.55%, quoted at R$ 4.940.

Compared to the previous week, the dollar rose 2.81%. In the monthly variation, the currency rose 3.75% and in the annual fell 11.41%.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Fernando Bergallo, director of operations at foreign exchange advisory FB Capital, believes that an improvement in appetite for international risk – with the main global stock exchanges accelerating gains this afternoon – helps the real to regain its breath against the US currency.

Stocks close up 0.52%

B3 ended the trading session at 109,918.97 points and the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, registered a daily increase of 0.52%. In the weekly variation, the Stock Exchange fell 1.04% and in the monthly one, 8.40%. In the annual, the balance is 4.86% positive.

The stock with the highest increase was Embraer (EMBR3), which rose 6.53%. While the negative highlight was the Soma Group (SOMA3), with a drop of 2.36%.

Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR3/PETR4) were the main responsible for the rise in the Ibovespa, while banks were among the bearish highlights, at the opposite end.

“The day has a slight tone of international optimism reflected in the quarterly balance sheets of large companies in the United States and Europe,” said Simone Pasianotto, chief economist at Reag Investimentos.

*With Reuters