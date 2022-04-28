Study: Poor Sleep Increases Fat Linked to Cardiovascular Disease | Health

Pixabay Poor sleep increases fat linked to cardiovascular disease, study shows

A bad night’s sleep can bring harm in addition to tiredness the next day. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic in the United States found that lack of adequate sleep causes a 9% increase in total abdominal fat area and an 11% increase in visceral fat. The results were published in the scientific journal Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

The findings worry researchers especially in relation to the increase in visceral fat. That’s because this accumulation of fat happens between the internal organs of the abdomen and is directly linked to an increase in the development of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

“This suggests that inadequate sleep is a previously unrecognized trigger for visceral fat deposition, and that recovery sleep, at least in the short term, does not reverse this fat accumulation. In the long term, these findings suggest that inadequate sleep contributes to epidemics of obesity, cardiovascular and metabolic disease.”

According to those responsible for the study, the practice of sleeping less has grown especially due to work shifts, electronic devices and social networks having come to occupy an increasing part of the night routine. In addition, they point out that there is a tendency to eat more during a very long period in which the body remains awake, while there is no proportional increase in physical activities.

“Our findings show that short sleep, even in young, healthy, and relatively lean individuals, is associated with an increase in calorie intake, a very small increase in weight, and a significant increase in the accumulation of fat inside the belly,” explains Somers. .

The study involved twelve healthy people who underwent two analysis periods of 21 days each. In each one, part of the participants slept normally – on average nine hours – and the other group had their sleep restricted to four hours a day. Meanwhile, the researchers monitored indicators such as energy consumption, energy expenditure, body weight, body composition, fat distribution – including visceral fat – and appetite biomarkers.

During the reduced sleep period, the researchers also observed that participants consumed approximately 13% more protein and 17% more fatty foods.

Other harms of bad sleep

A survey carried out by the Brazilian Sleep Association (ABS) in 2019 showed that 65% of the Brazilian population had sleep quality problems. The National Sleep Foundation of the United States recommends that, on average, from 18 to 64 years old, adults get seven to nine hours of sleep a day. This amount is higher for children and adolescents.

‘But there are people who are satisfied with less than seven hours and people who need more than nine. Sleep is a problem when you have symptoms that show its poor quality, such as snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness, jaw joint pain and waking up all night. It is more important to focus on these points than on quantity,’ explains Gabriel Natan, a doctor in psychobiology and researcher at the Instituto do Sono.

And it’s not today that experts highlight the negative consequences of poor quality sleep. In addition to the increase in fat, other harms are an increased risk for cardiovascular problems, diabetes and coronary heart disease, proven in a study conducted by researchers at Jichi University of Medicine in Japan.

‘It also has consequences on mental health, because the person deprived of sleep will have problems with concentration, attention, memory, in addition to insomnia, increasing the chances of developing anxiety and depression in the long term. Today we also know that people who do not sleep well for years are at high risk for Alzheimer’s disease’, adds Nathan.

That’s because during sleep there is a mechanism in the brain called the glymphatic system that works by cleaning toxic substances from the Central Nervous System (CNS). A study by researchers from the neuroimaging laboratory at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) showed that one of these harmful elements is a protein called beta-amyloid. In excess, it gathers together to form plaques that have been linked to the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

how to improve sleep

Nathan explains that in order to sleep better, the body needs to get used to it because the brain takes time to slow down. Therefore, sleep is not something instantaneous and tips such as moving away from stressors, excess light and cell phone at least an hour before bedtime are a good strategy.

The goal is that during this time the body will understand that it is time to fall asleep. For this, it is also necessary that he see the bed as an environment destined for this. Therefore, the researcher explains that working on it, a common activity in times of home office, is extremely unadvisable because it leads your body to stop interpreting that place as a place of rest.

Other strategies to improve sleep quality are avoiding coffee after 5 pm and exercising at times that are further away from bedtime. In addition, Nathan says that if the person is having trouble falling asleep, turning from side to side in bed, the ideal is to get up and do another activity, such as reading a book, and return only when sleep appears.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.